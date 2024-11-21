As Delhi Chokes, Nutritionist Shares Simple Tips To Combat Toxic Air

Using the correct mask can help protect you from the pollution when outdoors

Delhi has woken up to another day under a toxic haze as the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 426 at 9 am on Wednesday, November 20. This grim "severe" category reading, reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), comes after the capital experienced its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dipping to 11.1 degree Celsius. The impact of such severe pollution is not just environmental but also deeply affects public health. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, weakened immunity, and even long-term complications like lung damage or cancer. With pollutants penetrating daily life, taking preventive steps has become essential. Clinical Nutritionist Ishi Khosla, in her latest post on Instagram, has shared simple yet effective strategies to protect oneself from the harmful effects of polluted air.

Ishi Khosla says, “Pollution doesn't have to harm your health. Follow these simple steps to protect your body from the effects of polluted air.”

Steps to save yourself from pollution:

Eye Care: Rinse your eyes with rose water twice a day to soothe irritation caused by pollutants. Detox with Veggies: Add brightly coloured vegetables and leafy greens to your diet to help detoxify your body naturally. Eat Clean: Focus on home-cooked meals rich in healthy fats like ghee or virgin coconut oil. Avoid processed foods, excessive sugar, fried items, and other inflammatory foods. Castor Oil: Apply castor oil gently under your eyes at night to hydrate and protect your skin. Chyawanprash: Take half a spoon of Chyawanprash daily to strengthen your immune system. Jaggery (Gur): Place a small piece of jaggery in your mouth after spending time outdoors. This can help filter pollutants and soothe your throat. Air Purifiers: Use air purifiers at home and ionisers in your car to ensure cleaner indoor air. Supplements: Incorporate omega-3, spirulina, and seaweed into your diet. Take Vitamin D and C under medical supervision. Nostril Care: Apply mustard oil or ghee inside your nostrils to block harmful particles. Probiotics: Support gut health and immunity with a daily dose of probiotics or prebiotics.

Follow these tips to stay safe from smog this winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.