Are Your Periods Late? Here Are The Most Common Reasons Behind It

Each of these reasons for late periods is closely tied to hormonal balance and overall health

Late periods are relatively common and can be considered normal on occasion, especially if influenced by temporary factors like stress, travel, or changes in routine. However, consistently delayed or missed periods may not be normal and can indicate underlying health issues. Menstrual cycles are typically regulated by a delicate balance of hormones, and disruptions in this balance could signal health conditions. While occasional irregularities are not usually a cause for concern, recurrent late periods may require medical attention to rule out hormonal imbalances or other health issues. Below we discuss some common reasons for late periods.

Here are 8 of the most common reasons behind late periods, explained in detail:

1. Stress

Stress is one of the leading causes of late or missed periods. When you're stressed, the body produces cortisol, a hormone that can disrupt the balance of oestrogen and progesterone, both of which regulate your menstrual cycle. Prolonged stress can suppress the hypothalamus, the brain's control centre for the menstrual cycle, leading to irregularities.

2. Changes in weight

Significant changes in body weight, whether weight loss or weight gain, can disrupt hormonal balance and lead to late periods. Sudden weight loss, particularly due to extreme dieting or over-exercising, can result in the body not producing enough oestrogen, which can delay or stop ovulation. On the other hand, rapid weight gain, especially in the form of body fat, can increase oestrogen levels and interfere with ovulation.

3. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects many women and is a common cause of irregular periods, including late or missed cycles. In PCOS, the body produces higher levels of androgens (male hormones), which can interfere with ovulation. This results in irregular periods or no periods at all.

4. Thyroid issues

The thyroid gland regulates the body's metabolism and produces hormones that play a role in menstruation. Both an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) and an under-active thyroid (hypothyroidism) can cause period irregularities. In hyperthyroidism, periods may be lighter or less frequent, while in hypothyroidism, periods may be heavier and delayed.

5. Contraceptive use

Using hormonal contraceptives, such as birth control pills, patches, injections, or intrauterine devices (IUDs), can lead to changes in the menstrual cycle. Birth control pills, in particular, can cause lighter and more irregular periods, and sometimes delay menstruation altogether.

6. Perimenopause

Perimenopause is the transition phase leading up to menopause, during which a woman's hormone levels start to fluctuate. It typically occurs in women in their 40s but can begin earlier. These hormonal changes can result in missed or delayed periods.

7. Excessive exercise

Engaging in intense physical activity, particularly endurance training like running or competitive sports, can affect hormone levels and lead to delayed periods. The body's energy reserves may become focused on sustaining physical activity, leaving less energy for the production of reproductive hormones like oestrogen.

8. Illness or medical conditions

A sudden illness or medical condition, even if not directly related to the reproductive system, can cause the body to prioritise healing over menstruation, leading to a delayed period. Chronic conditions such as diabetes or celiac disease can also affect menstrual regularity if they are not well-managed.

Each of these reasons for late periods is closely tied to hormonal balance and overall health. Understanding these factors can help you identify potential causes and seek appropriate solutions, such as lifestyle adjustments or medical advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.