Are You On The Brink Of Diabetes? Check Out 5 Skin Warning Signs

Diabetes is one of the most concerning diseases of all time. It is a group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood, called high blood sugar glucose levels. As per WHO, the most common types include Type 2 diabetes (when the body is unable to process blood sugar usually), Type 1 diabetes (when the pancreas produces little or no insulin), prediabetes (a condition when blood sugar is high but not high enough to be type 1 or type 2 diabetes) and Gestational diabetes (that majorly affects pregnant women). Over time, diabetes also has the potential to lead to serious health conditions, including heart disease, vision loss, kidney and nerve damage, hearing impairment, sleep apnea and even dementia. So, the best way to prevent diabetes is right from an early age. Now, on Instagram, eminent cosmetic dermatologist Dr Kiran came out with early signs of the chronic disease on the skin. She shared a short clip explaining 5 signs of the skin that can be an indication of diabetes.

According to Kiran, there are five scary skin signs that can tell you that you can get diabetes.

She breaks them down as follows

1. Skin tags

Dr Kiran says, “The little, little spots that happen on your neck and underarms generally mean that you have a tendency to get diabetes.”

2. Acanthosis Nigricans

These are nothing but velvety dark pigmentation on the underarms, neck, and groin. The dermatologist adds, “This all shows you have a tendency to develop insulin resistance. Maybe you have a family tendency; maybe you will develop it later in life. This is a secret sign that tells you to change your diet.”

3. Reduced wound healing

This is another big problem associated with diabetes. Explaining this, Dr Kiran mentions, “So you get cuts and scrapes and just don't heal that fast, really, that are healing slower. That is another sign that your body is under stress and needs to cut down on sugar.”

4. Double chin fat

“You are getting a lot of double chin fat and just don't know why. It means that your body is metabolising sugar badly, so you want to watch out,” she points out.

5. Neck widening/getting thicker

Another major sign of the body is if you notice your neck is widening and getting thicker/fatter. The dermatologist mentions that it is a secret sign that you may be developing insulin resistance.

She then suggests the most important ways to treat insulin resistance-

Cut out sugar.

Cut out high-density food.

Cut out processed food.

Cut out packaged food.

Cut out artificial sweeteners.

Cut out soda.

Finally, the dermatologist concludes by saying, “Our Skin-Our Mirror.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.