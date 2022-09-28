Are Microgreens Actually Beneficial? Here's What We Know

Microgreens: They can be added to foods as garnish

The name "microgreens" has become extremely popular, and for good reason. Microgreens are now a necessity in all gardens, no matter how big or tiny, thanks to their simplicity of cultivation and great nutritional content.

The names of these little plants should seem familiar to you even though there are many different kinds of microgreens you may purchase or cultivate at home, including beets, Swiss chard, broccoli, mustard, arugula, amaranth, and so on. Simply put, these veggies and herbs in their tiny sprout stage are what are known as microgreens. In this article, we discuss if microgreens are beneficial for us and how can they be part of our diet.

How do microgreens benefit us?

According to a comparatively recent study, microgreens have up to 40% more healthy nutrients and ingredients than their full-grown counterparts. Despite their tiny size, these little greens are incredibly rich in potent vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that support health.

Here's how microgreens benefit us:

1. Cholesterol levels can be lowered by some microgreens

According to a study, red cabbage microgreens reduce liver cholesterol, inflammatory cytokines, and LDL cholesterol, all of which can raise your risk for heart disease.

2. Gut health can be supported by microgreens

When consumed as a part of a healthy, balanced diet, foods high in dietary fibre, such as microgreens, help reduce constipation or other gastrointestinal pain. Furthermore, studies show that dietary fibre acts as a " prebiotic," or a substance that fosters the growth of the "good" bacteria in the human microbiome.

3. May lower blood pressure

Microgreens are rich in both fibre and vitamin K, two essential nutrients that can assist in keeping healthy blood pressure, in addition to other vitamins and minerals.

4. Lower risk of cancer

Although further research is needed, preliminary data suggest that sulforaphane, a substance found in particularly high concentrations in broccoli sprouts, may help prevent cancer.

5. Reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease

Foods strong in antioxidants, notably those with high polyphenol content, may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Although various other foods may also help lower this risk.

6. Lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Polyphenols, a class of antioxidants related to a lower risk of heart disease, are abundant in microgreens. Microgreens may lower triglyceride and "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, according to animal research.

7. Help with diabetes

The kind of stress that can prevent sugar from properly entering cells may be lessened by antioxidants. Fenugreek microgreens appeared to increase cellular sugar absorption by 25–44% in lab experiments.

How to add microgreens to one's diet?

Microgreens can be incorporated into your diet in a variety of ways. They can be used in many different cuisines, such as salads, sandwiches, and wraps. In addition to this, microgreens can be juiced or added to smoothies. A common example of a juiced microgreen is wheatgrass. Another choice is to use them as garnishes to warm dishes like pizza, soup, omelettes, curries, and pizza.

What's the takeaway?

Microgreens are tasty and simple to include in your diet in a number of ways. Furthermore, they are typically incredibly nutritious and may even lower your chance of contracting specific ailments.

They're a particularly affordable option to increase nutrient intake without having to buy a lot of vegetables because they're simple to cultivate at home. They should therefore be a valuable addition to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.