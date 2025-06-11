Appendix Cancer Cases On The Rise In Millennials; Everything You Need To Know

Appendix cancer is a rare type of cancer that begins in the cells lining the appendix, a small pouch attached to the large intestine. Though traditionally considered uncommon and mostly seen in older adults, recent studies show that appendix cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger populations, especially millennials. This rise is believed to be linked to a combination of lifestyle changes, such as increasing obesity rates, dietary shifts, gut microbiome alterations, and more frequent use of diagnostic imaging like CT scans that detect tumours incidentally.

Common causes of appendix cancer

Several factors can contribute to the development of appendix cancer. Genetic predisposition is one of the key causes, especially in individuals with inherited syndromes such as Lynch syndrome or familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). Chronic inflammation in the digestive tract due to conditions like Crohn's disease or untreated infections can also lead to cellular mutations in the appendix lining. Lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity, and diets high in processed foods and low in fibre may further promote an environment conducive to tumour growth. In some cases, long-term use of acid-reducing medications and previous history of gastrointestinal cancers may also increase risk.

10 Common signs of appendix cancer

Persistent pain in the lower right abdomen. Often mistaken for appendicitis, this is one of the earliest signs when a tumour starts growing inside the appendix.

Tumour growth or fluid accumulation in the abdomen can cause noticeable bloating that doesn't resolve easily.

Weight loss without changes in diet or exercise may indicate underlying malignancies like appendix cancer.

As tumour grow, they can interfere with digestion, causing persistent nausea.

Constipation or diarrhoea that lasts more than a few days could be linked to gastrointestinal disruption caused by tumour.

Tumour growth can reduce the available space in the abdomen, causing early satiety.

A physical mass may be felt in the lower abdomen if the tumour becomes large.

Cancer-related anaemia or inflammation can cause low energy levels and persistent tiredness.

Advanced cases may lead to fluid buildup in the abdomen, causing visible swelling.

In women, appendix cancer may mimic ovarian tumour and present as unexplained pelvic issues.

10 Prevention tips for appendix cancer

Being overweight increases inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which are associated with higher cancer risk. Whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains support gut health and may help prevent mutations in digestive tract cells. Diets high in preservatives and sugar can fuel chronic inflammation and encourage abnormal cell growth. Physical activity boosts immune function, supports digestion, and helps maintain a healthy weight, all important in cancer prevention. Excess alcohol can damage the digestive tract lining and raise overall cancer risk. Smoking introduces carcinogens into the body, increasing the risk of cellular mutations in organs like the appendix. Unaddressed gastrointestinal infections may lead to prolonged inflammation and higher cancer risk. If you have conditions like Crohn's disease or chronic gastritis, regular follow-ups can help detect early changes. Genetic testing and early screening may be necessary if there's a strong family history of gastrointestinal or related cancers. Early diagnosis improves outcomes, so see a doctor if you notice ongoing digestive issues, bloating, or unexplained abdominal pain.

As awareness and technology improve, more cases are being caught early, but the exact cause behind this generational shift remains under investigation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.