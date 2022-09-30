Aortic Diseases: Lack Of Symptoms Might Make It Life-Threatening, Here's How To Lower Risk

Exercising can lower risk of aortic aneurysms and other heart diseases

What is aortic disease?

Our heart is one of the most important organs of our bodies. any kind of damage to our heart can cause life-threatening issues to our bodies. Taking good care of our hearts and being careful of early signs can help avoid catastrophic issues.

Aortic disease also known as aortic aneurysm is a heart disease that can be life-threatening. This condition refers to when bulging occurs around the wall of the Aorta. Aorta is the main artery of our heart. Aorta is the biggest artery in our bodies. This artery carries oxygen and blood from our heart and sends it to the other parts of our body.

This condition can weaken the artery wall. This weakness occurs when the aorta is ruptured or dissected. This rupture or dissection can cause internal bleeding. Which can further block blood flow from our heart to the other organs in our bodies. This is what can further cause irreversible and life-threatening damage to us.

Our heart's aorta ascends from the heart. O ur abdomen is the last destination of the descending aorta. Any artery can become a target for an aneurysm. When the wall of our aorta weakens, an aortic aneurysm can form. The weak spot of our aorta develops a balloon-like swelling due to the pressure of blood rushing through the artery.

Are there different kinds of aortic aneurysms?

Aorta aneurysm can be of two types:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA): An abdominal aortic aneurysm forms downward-pointing from our aorta.

Thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA): The area at the apex of your aorta that is formed like an upside-down U is where a thoracic aortic aneurysm (heart aneurysm) develops.

Who is at risk?

Many factors can affect one's risk of developing an aortic aneurysm. Some of the most common are:

Being a man

Being aged over the age of 65

Smokers

Having family history

Hypertension (high blood pressure) patients

How can one lower the risk of aorta aneurysm?

Be it AAA or TAA, the risk of developing an aorta aneurysm can be lowered through simple preventive measures. Here's how you can lower your risk:

1. Eat right

Eat a range of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, chicken, fish, and low-fat dairy products as your main food sources. Limit sodium and stay away from saturated and trans fats.

2. Quit smoking

Avoid secondhand smoke besides giving up smoking and chewing tobacco. Consult your doctor about possible treatments and drugs if you need assistance quitting.

3. Check an eye on cholesterol

Eat foods that lower bad cholesterol and help boost good cholesterol. Having high cholesterol increases your risk of other chronic heart diseases.

4. Manage your blood pressure

As discussed above, high blood pressure may be another cause of aortic aneurysms. Make sure to manage your blood pressure with the right diet, exercise, and medication if needed.

5. Exercise regularly

Get in at least 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise every day. Begin gradually and build up if you haven't been active. Consult your doctor about safe activities for you.

In conclusion, an aorta aneurysm may not be completely preventable due to unchangeable factors. However, taking preventive and corrective measures can significantly lower your risks of the same.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.