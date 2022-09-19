Ankylosing Spondylitis: Early Signs & Lifestyle Changes To Prevent It

Yoga helps maintain good health of your spine and helps reduce risk of ankylosing spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is a condition that causes inflammation in our spine. This inflammation in our vertebrae can cause our spine bones to join and fuse together. This fusion of bones can reduce the flexibility of our back and might even result in bad posture.

Ankylosing spondylitis in many cases is a disease that may be developed through genetics. Besides genetics, one may be prone to ankylosing spondylitis if they have other diseases such as psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Ankylosing spondylitis may not be completely preventable but certain steps can help you reduce your risk of developing it. In this article, we discuss the many early signs of ankylosing spondylitis and simple lifestyle changes through which you can reduce risk.

What are the early signs?

Like most ailments, ankylosing spondylitis may show early signs. Irregularities in our health and body are communicated through changes in our bodies, throughout the body. Be watchful of these early signs:

Bad posture

Neck pain

Back pain

Hip pain

Stiffness in the lower back

Fatigue

Trouble breathing

Change in vision

Pain in the abdomen

Diarrhoea and other repetitive digestive issues

Reduction in appetite

What lifestyle practices can help reduce risk?

There are various lifestyle changes that might cause or prevent ankylosing spondylitis. Here are some simple lifestyle alterations that can significantly lower your risks of getting ankylosing spondylitis:

1. Workout regularly

Working regularly has many benefits for our bodies. Regularly exercising helps improve blood circulation and also improves flexibility in the body. Ankylosing spondylitis may cause stiffness which can be curbed through regular workouts.

2. Eat more calcium & vitamins

Calcium and vitamins are both essential nutrients in maintaining the good health of our bones and joints. As discussed, ankylosing spondylitis affects the health of our spine. Consuming a calcium and vitamin-rich diet and supplements can help improve our bone health.

3. Fix your posture

The first step towards reducing ankylosing spondylitis risk is improving bad posture. Bad posture and ankylosing spondylitis go hand-in-hand. Poor posture can fasten ankylosing spondylitis and AS may also worsen postures.

4. Try stretching

As mentioned, it is integral to fix your posture if you want to reduce your risk of developing ankylosing spondylitis. Try stretches and other exercises that help stretch your back and help improve posture.

5. Avoid alcohol

Alcohol causes various adverse effects on our bodies. Alcohol has proven to weaken our bones. In addition to this, alcohol may also cause trouble if consumed with ankylosing spondylitis medication or other medications.

6. Quit smoking

Smoking similar to alcohol has many bad effects on our bodies. You must quit smoking today to improve your health. Smoking might also cause other disorders that can increase your risk of developing ankylosing spondylitis.

In conclusion, prevention is better than cure. Making conscious efforts towards a healthy lifestyle helps promote a healthy body. Many factors influence the health of our body including our spine.

You are also advised to see a health professional if someone in your family suffers from ankylosing spondylitis. This can help you navigate whether or not you are at risk and help you prevent it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.