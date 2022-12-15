Amla To Desi Ghee, 4 Superfoods You Must Add To Your Diet This Winter

Certain foods eaten in winter can boost your health

As the weather changes, so should our diet and overall life choices. Our bodies have different requirements for different seasons. In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses some tips to keep in mind during the winter season. “Chilling temperature affects more than just your wardrobe. Your body also experiences changes in energy levels, metabolism, and food preferences. In fact, it is all the more important to balance out all the nutrients to keep diseases and infections at bay and provide our body with the necessary nutrition to stay warm and fit,” she writes in her post.

Here are some tips to follow this winter:

1. Ghee for healthy joints and dry skin

2. Amla for boosting immunity and hair health

3. Beetroot for energy and glowing skin

4. Leafy greens for healthy heart and bones

She further adds, “Along with the above mentioned winter superfoods, we are sharing certain tips that you should take care of:

1. Vitamin C and zinc rich foods to provide immunity against seasonal colds & flus: vitamin C rich foods can be guava, kiwi, broccoli, lemon, papaya, strawberry and orange

2. Zinc rich foods: legumes, seeds, dairy, nuts, whole grains. Nuts and dry fruits are a must during the winter season to provide enough warmth and a variety of micronutrients. Almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, figs & dates are a few to mention.

3. Hydration is also important during winter season as we tend to feel less thirsty. You can include soups, herbal teas in your daily routine to stay hydrated.

Look at her reel:

Make sure to follow these tips for a healthy and happy winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.