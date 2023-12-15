Add These Superfoods To Your Winter Diet To Keep The Body Warm

Herbal teas and other warming beverages can help boost the immune system

What we eat can greatly affect our health, especially during winter season. It is important to eat foods that keep us warm and boost our immunity. In this article, we share a list of superfoods you should add to your winter diet, their benefits and how to consume them.

8 Superfoods to keep us warm and healthy this winter:

1. Ginger

Ginger helps to boost circulation and keep the body warm during winter. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in combating winter-related illnesses such as colds and flu. You can consume ginger by adding it to warm water for ginger tea, incorporating it into stir-fries, or adding it to soups and stews.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It can help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body. You can consume turmeric by adding it to curries, smoothies, or even making a turmeric latte.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a warming spice that can help improve circulation and regulate blood sugar levels. It also has antimicrobial properties that can help fight off winter illnesses. You can consume cinnamon by adding it to warm drinks like hot chocolate or tea, sprinkling it on oatmeal or yogurt, or using it in baking.

4. Winter squash

Winter squash varieties like butternut squash, acorn squash, and pumpkin are rich in vitamins A and C, which can help boost the immune system. They are also high in fibre, which aids in digestion and keeps you feeling full. You can consume winter squash by roasting it, adding it to soups or stews, or using it as a base for a creamy pasta sauce.

5. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are high in vitamin C, which can help strengthen the immune system and fight off winter colds and flu. They also provide hydration and aid in detoxification. You can consume citrus fruits by juicing them, adding them to salads or smoothies, or simply eating them as a snack.

6. Dark leafy greens

Vegetables like kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and fibre. They can help boost the immune system, improve digestion, and provide essential nutrients during winter. You can consume dark leafy greens by adding them to salads, smoothies, or soups, or sautéing them as a side dish.

7. Garlic

Garlic has potent antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties that can help fight off winter illnesses. It also helps in maintaining cardiovascular health. You can consume garlic by adding it to soups, stews, roasted vegetables, or even raw in dressings or dips.

8. Hot herbal teas

Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, or green tea are warming beverages that can help boost the immune system, aid digestion, and improve overall well-being during winter. You can consume herbal teas by brewing them in hot water and enjoying them as a warm drink throughout the day. Adding a slice of lemon or ginger can enhance the flavour and health benefits.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or allergies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.