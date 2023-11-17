Add These 10 Leafy Greens In Your Diet For Better Health Year Round

Swiss chard contains vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with magnesium and potassium

Adding leafy greens to your daily diet is a great way to boost your health as they are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre. In this article we discuss which leafy greens to consider incorporating into your diet and how they can enhance your well-being.

10 Leafy greens you should consider adding to your daily diet:

1. Spinach

Spinach is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and folate. It supports healthy bones, digestion, and immune function. You can add spinach to salads, smoothies, stir-fries, or use it as a base for sandwiches and wraps.

2. Kale

Kale is a powerhouse of nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and K, potassium, and calcium. It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and contributes to heart health. Enjoy kale in salads, stews, soups, or make crispy kale chips.

3. Swiss chard

Swiss chard contains vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with magnesium and potassium. It helps regulate blood sugar levels and boosts bone and eye health. Include Swiss chard in stir-fries, omelettes, or sauté it with garlic and olive oil.

4. Arugula

Arugula is a peppery leafy green that provides vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and iron. It aids digestion, supports bone health, and may reduce the risk of certain cancers. Enjoy arugula in salads, sandwiches, or as a pizza topping.

5. Romaine lettuce

Romaine lettuce is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K. It helps maintain heart health, supports digestion, and promotes glowing skin. Use romaine lettuce as a base for salads, add it to wraps, or use it to build lettuce-wrapped tacos.

6. Collard greens

Collard greens are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and fibre. They promote healthy digestion, support bone health, and assist in detoxification. Include collard greens in green smoothies, soups, or sauté them with garlic and lemon.

7. Watercress

Watercress contains vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and iron. It helps strengthen the immune system, supports healthy hair and skin, and may have anticancer properties. Add watercress to salads, sandwiches, or blend it into soups and pesto.

8. Mustard greens

Mustard greens provide vitamins A, C, and K, along with calcium and iron. They aid in digestion, support eye health, and have anti-inflammatory effects. Incorporate mustard greens in stir-fries, soups, or sauté them with aromatics.

9. Beet greens

Beet greens are abundant in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and fibre. They contribute to healthy bone development, assist in detoxification, and support brain health. Use beet greens in salads, smoothies, or sauté them with other vegetables.

10. Bok choy

Bok Choy provides vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and potassium. It aids in digestion, supports bone health, and helps manage blood pressure levels. Add bok choy to stir-fries, soups, or steam it as a side dish.

Remember to choose organic leafy greens when possible and consume a variety to maximise the range of nutrients you obtain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.