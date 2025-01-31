According To Harvard Study, This Superfood Can Reduce Your Risk Of Dementia

A study conducted by researchers at Harvard University suggests that incorporating olive oil into one's daily diet may reduce the risk of dying from dementia. The study analysed data from over 92,000 U.S. adults and found that individuals who consumed more than approximately half a tablespoon of olive oil per day had a 28% lower risk of dementia-related mortality compared to those who rarely or never consumed olive oil. The beneficial effects are attributed to olive oil's high content of monounsaturated fats and polyphenols, which possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that support brain health. Keep reading as we discuss in detail some of the many benefits of olive oil and how to incorporate it into your diet.

Here's how olive oil helps reduce the risk of dementia and boost brain health

1. Rich in antioxidants that protect brain cells

Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), is packed with polyphenols and vitamin E, which combat oxidative stress. Oxidative stress damages brain cells and accelerates cognitive decline. The antioxidants in olive oil help neutralise free radicals, reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

2. Reduces brain inflammation

Chronic inflammation in the brain is a key factor in dementia. Olive oil contains oleocanthal, a natural anti-inflammatory compound that works similarly to ibuprofen in reducing inflammation. Lower inflammation levels can help slow down cognitive decline and protect against memory loss.

3. Supports healthy blood flow to the brain

Proper blood circulation is crucial for brain function, as it ensures oxygen and nutrients reach brain cells. Olive oil helps maintain flexible blood vessels, preventing blockages and reducing the risk of stroke-related dementia. Improved circulation enhances cognitive performance and reduces brain fog.

4. Boosts memory and learning abilities

Studies have shown that olive oil consumption is linked to better memory and learning. The monounsaturated fats in olive oil support the production of neurotransmitters and enhance the formation of new neural connections, which are essential for retaining information and cognitive processing.

5. Enhances the gut-brain connection

A healthy gut microbiome is closely linked to brain health. Olive oil promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which produce neurotransmitters and reduce inflammation in the brain. A balanced gut microbiome can help improve mood, cognitive function, and overall mental well-being.

6. Lowers the risk of stroke and vascular dementia

Stroke and vascular dementia occur due to poor blood flow to the brain. The heart-healthy fats in olive oil help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve overall cardiovascular health, reducing the likelihood of stroke and its cognitive consequences.

7. Helps reduce stress and anxiety

Chronic stress and anxiety contribute to memory loss and cognitive impairment. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of olive oil help reduce cortisol levels, promoting a calmer mind and better mental focus.

How to incorporate olive oil into your diet

Use it as a salad dressing

Cook with olive oil

Add to smoothies

Drizzle over soups and stews

Mix with dips and spreads

Use in baking

Infuse with herbs

Consume a spoonful daily

Use for roasting and grilling

Incorporating olive oil into your diet in these simple ways can help protect brain health, enhance cognitive function, and reduce the risk of dementia over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.