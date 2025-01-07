A Look At Celebrity Nutritionist-Approved Broccoli Rice Bowl

Rice bowls are the best. Wholesome and versatile, they combine flavour, nutrition and convenience packed in a single meal. Typically, these healthy bowls include either brown or white rice, paired with an assortment of vegetables. They cater to individual dietary preferences such as vegan, vegetarian, non-vegetarian and gluten-free bowls. This preparation makes up for the right balance providing vital vitamins, energy and fiber. What's more, it serves the purpose of utilising leftover rice. For those looking for a quick and easy rice bowl recipe, let nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee be your culinary guide.

Anjali Mukerjee has dropped a video on Instagram sharing the recipe for a “tasty and healthy” broccoli rice bowl by chef Guntas Sethi. The cooking method begins by blanching the broccoli in salted water. Broccoli and paneer chunks are then added to a blender, coupled with some salt and garlic cloves. Next, water is poured and the ingredients are mixed uniformly.

In the following step, Anjali Mukerjee urges viewers to heat some oil, sautee some garlic and add mushrooms or any other veggies of their choice in a pan. After sauteing the mixture, pureed broccoli is added with some water. Italian seasoning, salt and a zest of lemon make the dish ready.

Seasonal green garlic is used to prepare the rice. Sauteed garlic, green garlic and Italian seasoning are added to the leftover rice. And voila! Your Broccoli Rice Bowl is ready.

Why this bowl is a must-try:

Broccoli

Supports heart health Low in calories, perfect for weight management Packed with antioxidants and lutein, which promote eye health

Paneer

A rich source of protein, aiding in muscle repair and keeping you full longer High in calcium, promoting strong bones Low in carbs, making it weight-loss-friendly and ideal for diabetics.

Mushrooms

Supports immunity A natural source of selenium for glowing skin

Garlic

Boosts digestion and supports gut health Adds a fresh, seasonal flavourful twist Chili Flakes and Lemon: Enhance metabolism and flavor

Why you'll love this recipe

Perfect for diabetics and those concerned about their weight

Customisable with your favorite veggies

Swap rice with barley (GI of 25) for a diabetes-friendly, low-glycemic twist

Try this recipe today for a healthy and delicious meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.