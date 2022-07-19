9 Foods That Help Reduce Dandruff

Healthy fats help maintain normal levels of sebum in the scalp, reducing dandruff

Dandruff causes the skin on our scalp to dry and flake. This condition is not contagious or chronic. However, having dandruff can affect one's daily life. Dandruff can cause itchy call, dry and crusty scalp, etc.

Various reasons can cause dandruff. Some of the most common reasons are oily skin, dry skin, skin conditions, fungus infection, etc. Dandruff may be reduced by consuming certain foods.

Add these foods to your diet if you have dandruff:

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna are a great source of healthy fats. Regular consumption of unhealthy fats can worsen pre-existing dandruff while healthy fats may help reduce it. Fatty fish are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids which promotes better hair and scalp health.

2. Eggs

Eggs are very rich in zinc and biotin. Foods rich in these components promote better health of our scalp and hair. Our scalp releases sebum. Sebum is the natural oil produced by the body to help protect our scalp from damage. Excess sebum may also cause dandruff which may be stopped through eating foods rich in zinc and biotin.

3. Avocados

Avocados are a great source of health fats for plant-based dieters. They are very healthy and versatile. This makes it easy to add them to our diet. Other plant-based healthy fats-rich foods are olive oil, peanut butter, flaxseeds, etc.

4. Nuts

Nuts are another plant-based source of healthy fats. They are also rich in zinc and various other vitamins and nutrients that have been directly linked to improving one's overall health. A good intake of healthy fats can help nourish the scalp and reduce dandruff.

5. Bananas

Bananas are another great source of zinc and biotin. Bananas also help manage sebum in the scalp and may be beneficial for your overall health. You can add bananas if various ways into your diet.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil is recognised for its many benefits on our bodies. Olive oil is rich in healthy fats and various other nutrients that improve our hair health. Olive oil can help moisturise dry scalp and may even help reduce excess sebum production.

7. Yogurt

Yogurt and various other probiotic foods are great for our health. Probiotics have also been proven to improve our immune system. A strong immune system can reduce the risk of fungus-caused dandruff.

8. Poultry

Eating a protein rich diet is also crucial if you wish to maintain a good scalp health and want to reduce dandruff. In fact, a low-protein diet may cause many other hair problems such are hairfall, etc. Poultry foods such as chicken are a great source of protein.

9. Tofu

Tofu is another great source of protein and zinc. Eating protein-rich foods can help cure dandruff and many other hair problems. It also helps maintain proper levels of moisture in the scalp.

In conclusion, abnormalities in our bodies are often indicators of deficiencies or other requirements of our bodies. Adding these foods to your diet can help reduce dandruff but may also help with other hair problems. These foods may also improve your skin health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.