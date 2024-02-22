8 Foods To Eat & 8 To Avoid On An Empty Stomach

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help boost metabolism, making it a great addition for breakfast

It is important to be mindful of what you consume first thing in the morning because our bodies have been fasting overnight and need proper fuel to kickstart our metabolism and energy levels for the day ahead. Some foods are best avoided on an empty stomach because they can cause digestive issues, bloating, or discomfort.

For example, acidic foods can irritate the stomach lining and lead to acidity when consumed on an empty stomach. On the other hand, eating a balanced breakfast that includes protein, healthy fats, and fibre can help stabilise blood sugar levels, improve focus and concentration, and provide sustained energy throughout the morning. Here are some foods you should consume and avoid first thing in the morning.

Foods to eat on an empty stomach:

1. Warm lemon water

Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach can help kickstart your metabolism and improve digestion.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great source of fibre and can help keep you feeling full throughout the morning.

3. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which can help promote gut health.

4. Eggs

Eggs are packed with protein and essential nutrients, making them a filling and nutritious breakfast option.

5. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help boost metabolism and burn fat.

6. Berries

Berries are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great choice for weight management.

7. Almonds

Almonds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them a satisfying snack on an empty stomach.

8. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, making them a nutrient-dense addition to your morning routine.

Foods to avoid on an empty stomach:

1. Coffee

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can increase acid production in the stomach and cause discomfort for some people.

2. Spicy foods

Spicy foods can irritate the stomach lining and lead to acid reflux or indigestion.

3. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are acidic and can cause irritation in the stomach when eaten on an empty stomach.

4. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks can cause gas and bloating, especially when consumed on an empty stomach.

5. Sugary foods

Sugary foods can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, leading to a crash later on in the day.

6. Fried foods

Fried foods are high in unhealthy fats and can be hard for the stomach to digest on an empty stomach.

7. Processed foods

Processed foods are often high in preservatives, additives, and artificial ingredients that can be hard on the stomach.

8. Dairy products

Dairy products can be difficult for some people to digest, especially on an empty stomach.

It is also important to listen to your body and pay attention to how certain foods make you feel when consumed on an empty stomach. Experiment with different options and find what works best for your body and energy levels.

