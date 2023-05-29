8 Benefits Of Consuming Paneer

Paneer is an amazing source of nutrients for vegetarians

Paneer also known as cottage cheese is a versatile dairy product that is widely consumed in India and other parts of the world. It is made by separating the curd from the whey and then pressing it to form a solid block of cheese. Paneer is an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. In this article, we list the many benefits of consuming paneer.

8 Reasons why you should consume paneer often:

1. Good source of protein

Paneer is a good source of protein, especially for vegetarians. It contains all nine essential amino acids that are required for the proper functioning of the body. Furthermore, compared to other cheese it is a healthier option and can be consumed regularly.

2. Good for weight loss

Paneer is a low-carb and high-protein food that can help you lose weight. It keeps you feeling full for longer periods and reduces cravings for unhealthy snacks. However, paneer still is not a low-calorie food so make sure to consume it keeping that in mind.

3. Helps build muscle

As mentioned above, paneer is an amazing source of protein for vegetarians. Paneer contains high-quality protein that is essential for muscle growth and repair. It is a preferred food for bodybuilders and athletes.

4. Helps manage blood sugar

Paneer contains an amino acid called tryptophan that helps in the production of insulin. It also helps in preventing the sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Although to better manage your blood sugar, you might have to speak to a doctor and alter your diet accordingly.

5. Good for bones and teeth

When we speak of good bone and teeth health, we think of calcium. Paneer is a rich source of calcium and phosphorus that are essential for the growth and maintenance of bones and teeth. Make sure also to incorporate other calcium-rich foods into your diet.

6. Boosts immune system

Paneer contains high levels of zinc that help in boosting the immune system. It also helps reduce the risk of common illnesses like colds, flu, and infections. Furthermore, paneer as discussed is rich in protein which can help boost energy levels if you are sick.

7. Good for brain health

Paneer is a rich source of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 has been proven to be essential for good brain health. It helps maintain the proper functioning of the nervous system and prevents the risk of cognitive disorders. Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in vegetarians which makes paneer a great addition to the daily diet for vegetarians.

8. Helps reduce stress and anxiety

Paneer is a rich source of tryptophan that helps in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter. Serotonin is proven to help improve our overall mental health by regulating mood, reducing stress, and anxiety.

In conclusion, paneer is a delicious and nutrient-dense food that offers several health benefits. It can be consumed in various forms like paneer tikka, paneer bhurji, paneer paratha, and more. However, it is essential to consume paneer in moderation and choose low-fat paneer options to enjoy its benefits without compromising your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.