7 Health Risks Of Being Underweight

Obesity or being overweight is associated with some serious health issues. It is a common risk factor for several non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, thyroid issues, and much more. While weight gain is often considered harmful, being underweight can be equally dangerous. Being underweight means your body mass is below the normal range, which is less than 18.5. If a person is underweight, their body may not be getting the nutrients it needs to build healthy bones, skin, and hair. This can further trigger issues like osteoporosis, anemia, constant fatigue, hair fall, and more.

While some individuals might have a genetic background, others may have serious underlying health conditions. Here's a list of some serious health risks associated with being underweight.

Side effects of being underweight

1. Malnutrition

Most underweight individuals do not consume enough calories and key nutrients to fuel the body. This leads to malnutrition. Over time, malnutrition can affect your health and overall well-being in more ways than one. It can lead to anemia, hair loss, poor muscle health, low immunity, and constant tiredness. If your low BMI is caused by an unbalanced diet or an underlying disease that affects nutrient absorption, seek medical help. An expert will help you eat right for better health.

2. Poor immunity

A strong immune system needs the right nutrition. Studies have also established a connection between increased infections and being underweight. Not providing the right nourishment to your body can increase the risk of infections and weaken your body's natural defense system.

3. Reduces bone density

Both increased body weight and low body weight can increase the risk of low bone mineral density (BMD) and osteoporosis. Study suggests that being underweight increases risk for osteoporosis. Eating right, especially calcium and vitamin D-rich foods, staying physically active, and maintaining a healthy weight can help ensure bone health.

4. Infertility

Women with low BMIs are at increased risk of irregular menstrual cycles, triggering fertility issues. Irregular or missed menstrual cycles may be an indicator of anovulation. Chronic anovulation may cause infertility.

If you're trying to conceive and are underweight, talk to your doctor. A few simple tests can help check other indicators of infertility.

5. Poor growth

Young individuals and children need the right nutrition to grow and develop healthy bones. Being underweight and not getting enough calories can lead to developmental delays.

6. Skin, hair, and teeth issues

Not just growth, improper nutrient intake in the daily diet can display many other physical symptoms like hair thinning, dry skin, or poor dental health.

7. Constant tiredness

Extreme tiredness is quite common among underweight individuals. Not getting enough calories to maintain a healthy weight can make a person feel fatigued.

If you are underweight and have been experiencing these symptoms, seek medical help. A combination of medical interventions with diet nd lifestyle changes can help you reach your desired weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.