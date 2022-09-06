7 Delicious Protein Shake Recipes For Each Day Of The Week

Prepare an antioxidant-rich protein shake by combining a banana and variety of berries

Protein shakes are used for a variety of purposes, such as weight loss, muscular growth, and injury recovery. While there are numerous meals that are high in protein, including eggs, meat, poultry, milk, and legumes, protein shakes and powders have emerged as a well-liked, dependable supply of this nutrient.

Athletes and gym visitors who desired to gain muscle mass and boost performance were the original consumers of protein drinks. Protein smoothies may assist you in increasing your regular protein consumption. High protein diets trigger various pathways that aid in weight loss. Furthermore, research indicates that protein may lower ghrelin levels, a hormone that increases appetite.

Protein shakes are something that may have to be consumed regularly. Although many flavours are available for protein shakes, consuming them as it is can be very boring. In this article, we discuss the 7 best protein shakes recipes to make for each day of the week.

7 protein shakes recipes for each day of the week:

1. Banana peanut protein shake

This is one of the easiest and most delicious protein shake recipes. This recipe is easy-to-make and all the ingredients can be easily found. Prepare this smoothie by combining ½ cup coconut water, ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, 3 tbsp almond butter, 1 scoop whey protein powder, 1 tbsp hulled hemp seeds, 1 frozen banana, and 1 cup ice. You can also switch the coconut water to regular water and the hemp seeds can be alternated with other seeds such as pumpkin seeds, etc.

2. Berries protein shake

As the name suggests, this protein shake is packed with berries. You can incorporate any and all berries of your choice such as frozen strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, etc. Prepare this protein shake by combining ¾ cup fat-free milk, ½ ripe banana, 1 cup frozen mixed berries, 1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder, and some ice cubes.

3. Almond chocolate protein shake

This nutrient-packed protein shake is delicious and also ensures an energy boost. Prepare this protein shake by incorporating simple ingredients along with chocolate protein powder. Add 1 cup of milk or yogurt, 2 scoops of chocolate flavoured protein powder, 1 banana, 2 tbsp of natural peanut butter, and 1 tbsp cacao nibs or dark cocoa powder.

4. Strawberry banana protein shake

This fruity and refreshing protein shake in the majority consists of exactly what the name suggests. This protein shake can be prepared from fresh bananas and strawberries during winter. 1 cup of milk or yogurt, 2 scoops of vanilla or strawberry flavoured protein powder, 1 banana, 1-1 1/2 cup of frozen strawberries, and 2 tbsp of ground flax seeds, or any other seed of choice.

5. Vanilla pumpkin protein shake

This festive protein shake is perfect for festive season workouts. In addition, it can be prepared year-round by incorporating canned pumpkin puree. Although fresh pumpkin puree is encouraged. Prepare this delight by combining 1 cup of water, milk, or yogurt, 2 scoops of vanilla flavoured protein powder, ¾ cup of pureed pumpkin, 1 tbsp of walnuts, 1 tbsp of ground flax, ½ cup of uncooked oats, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to taste and Ice if needed.

6. Pina colada protein shake

As the name suggests, this protein shake is inspired by one of the very common cocktails. This tropical protein shake combines the flavour of pineapple and coconut and gives a holiday feel. Make this Pina colada-inspired protein shake by combining 1 cup of water, milk, or yogurt, 2 scoops of vanilla flavoured protein powder, ½ banana, 1 cup of pineapple, 1 tbsp of ground flax, 2 tbsp of unsweetened coconut flakes, and ½ cup plain yogurt.

7. Chocolate coconut protein shake

This chocolatey goodness will boost your energy and also help fight off cravings for sweets. Prepare this protein shake by combining 1 scoop chocolate protein powder, 3/4 cup chocolate almond milk, 1 tbsp walnuts, 2 tbsp cocoa powder, 1 tbsp cacao nibs, a few ice cubes, ¼ cup water, and 2-3 tbsps of coconut flakes. You can also alternative the water and coconut flakes to coconut milk.

In conclusion, enjoy delicious protein shakes every day, and makes working out fun and refreshing! Having new recipes regularly can help things keep interesting and help avoid monotony.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.