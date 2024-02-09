6 Vegetarian Snacks To Stay Full And Energetic

Fox nuts or makhana are a good source of carbs, protein, calcium and iron

Snacking is an important part of a diet plan. Your choice of snacks can make or break your healthy eating pattern. Unlike other meals, you are more likely to pick quick and convenient food items while snacking. Such foods are usually nutritionally deprived and loaded with extra calories, preservatives, sodium and added sugar. Therefore, it is essential to pay extra attention and choose the right type and quantity of snacks. To help you snack the right way, here we have a list of vegetarian options that are portable, nutritious, easy to find and prepare and healthy. Keep reading to know more.

Filling vegetarian snacks

1. Apple with peanut butter

Apples are highly nutritious. The high fibre content can help manage hunger pangs effectively.

Apples when consumed with peanut butter can offer you a balance of nutrients. It is a simple protein-rich snack that can offer you essential nutrients like healthy fats, vitamin E, fibre, potassium and more.

2. Roasted chana

This Indian snack is rich in fibre, magnesium and potassium. Snacking on roasted chana can help you maintain weight, manage diabetes, boost heart health and build healthy bones.

You can eat a handful of roasted chana as an evening or a pre-lunch snack.

3. Nuts and seeds

A trail mix with the goodness of nuts, seeds and dried fruits is a powerhouse of nutrients. A handful of this mixture can keep you full for longer. So, whenever you are hungry, eat a handful of nuts and seeds anytime, anywhere.

4. Popcorn

Not many know that popcorn is a healthy snack. It is nutritious as well as low in calories. Popcorn can offer nutrients like magnesium, zinc, manganese and magnesium. It is perfect for those trying to lose weight.

For some healthy snacking, avoid adding extra calories, fat and sodium to it.

5. Homemade laddos

Laddos are usually prepared during the winter season in Indian households. Homemade laddos are loaded with desi ghee, nuts and gond katira. You can also add ingredients like dry coconut, seeds or dates. These laddos are a good source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and several other essential nutrients.

6. Makhana

Fox nuts or makhana are a good source of carbs, protein, calcium, iron, magnesium and phosphorus. You can roast makhanas and enjoy them when needed. Adding seasonings like salt, oregano and other of your choice to enhance the taste.

Try these healthy snacks and make your diet more nutritious.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.