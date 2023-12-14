6 Signs Your Headache Is Not Normal

Headaches are often dismissed as mere inconveniences. The majority are innocuous, and contrary to popular perception, the association between headaches and high blood pressure is remarkably rare. However, delving deeper into the realm of headaches reveals a nuanced reality - an estimated 18% of patients experiencing headaches harbor underlying serious illnesses. Recognizing the warning signs and red flags is paramount in ensuring timely investigations and expeditious treatment.

While most headaches may be benign, there exists a subset that demands immediate attention. Individuals experiencing severe headaches of abrupt onset should not hesitate in seeking medical attention. This urgency stems from the need to rule out conditions like a brain haemorrhage, where every moment counts in ensuring a good outcome. Such headaches act as a stark reminder that, in some cases, headaches are not just a transient discomfort but potential indicators of severe underlying problems.

A headache accompanied by fever raises a crucial red flag, signaling the possibility of serious infections like meningitis and encephalitis. When fever coexists with reduced alertness levels and stiffness of the neck, the urgency to investigate intensifies. These symptoms collectively underscore the need for thorough examination and prompt intervention to avert potential complications associated with infectious processes affecting the central nervous system.

Headaches triggered by specific actions such as sneezing, coughing, or exercise, and those aggravated by particular head movements, can serve as precursors to more ominous conditions, including brain tumours. Unravelling the language of headaches involves recognizing these unique triggers, as they provide valuable insights into potential neurological issues that may require immediate attention and further investigation.

A pivotal aspect of understanding headaches lies in recognizing any recent changes in intensity or pattern. This holds especially true for individuals over the age of 50, where a severe headache may be indicative of conditions like giant cell arteritis. The importance of seeking consultation with a neurologist in this demographic cannot be overstated, as timely intervention is crucial to prevent devastating visual loss

Pregnancy and the immediate post-childbirth period introduce unique considerations when it comes to headaches. The potential clotting of blood in the veins of the brain during this time makes persistent headaches a matter of concern. When accompanied by clouding of consciousness and fits, these headaches necessitate thorough evaluation to safeguard the well-being of both the mother and the new-born.

For individuals grappling with multiple co-morbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes, and underlying systemic illnesses, vigilance becomes paramount. Long-term medication use, especially steroids, may pose a risk of complications such as fungal infections of the brain. Heightened awareness and a proactive approach are essential to promptly detect and address potential complications.

The landscape of headaches, though predominantly innocuous, conceals a spectrum of complexities that demand attention. In a world where headaches are commonplace, a nuanced understanding can make a significant difference, paving the way for a healthier and more secure future.

(Lt Gen (Dr) Cs Narayanan, VSM, Head, Department of Neurology, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.