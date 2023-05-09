6 Ingredients That Can Worsen Acne: Know How To Read Skincare Products Labels

Skincare tips: If you have acne-prone skin, avoid using products that contain parabens

Does pretty packaging tempt you to buy a product? No matter how aesthetic it looks and how beautiful that bottle is, you shouldn't feel tempted to purchase it. Why? Because it may be full of ingredients that could harm your skin. Yes, it's hard to refrain, but when it comes to your skin, it's always better to be mindful first, especially if you have acne-prone skin. Easily accessible products may attract you towards them, but they can consequently harm your skin if you don't check the ingredients first. Therefore, it is important to stay informed of what you are feeding to your skin. Here are a few ingredients which you should avoid for acne-prone for the skin.

Ingredients to avoid for acne -

1. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

If you're someone who equates a clean feeling with a product that lathers, it's important to be aware of the presence of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) in many skincare products, including shampoos, face cleansers, and disinfectants. While SLS can effectively cleanse and emulsify, it can also cause problems if used in high concentrations or repeatedly. For individuals with acne-prone skin, SLS may strip away moisture, damage the skin's protective barrier, and lead to irritation, breakouts, and worsening acne. To protect your skin, it's best to choose products without SLS or with the mildest concentration possible.

You can identify SLS on a label by looking for ingredients like Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate, SLSA (sodium lauryl sulfoacetate), Disodium / Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Decyl glucoside, and Lauryl glucoside.

2. Mineral Oil

While mineral oil may sound like a hydrating ingredient, it can actually do more harm than good for your skin. Mineral oils have a larger molecule size, which means they tend to sit on the skin's surface and can clog pores, making them comedogenic. This can worsen oily or acne-prone sensitive skin, so it's best to avoid products with mineral oils.

You can identify mineral oils on a label by looking for ingredients like Paraffinum Liquidum, Paraffin, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, and Cera Microcristallina.

3. Lanolin

Lanolin is a wax derived from animals, particularly sheep, and is often used as a moisturizing ingredient to treat dry skin conditions. However, it can also be comedogenic and congest pores, exacerbating oily or acne-prone sensitive skin. It's also not a good choice for people who are allergic to wool. To avoid these issues, it's best to steer clear of products that contain lanolin.

You can identify lanolin on a label by looking for ingredients like Adeps lanae anhydrous, Aloholes lanae, Amerchol, Anhydrous lanolin, Lanolin, Wool fat, Wool grease, and Wool wax.

4. Parabens

Parabens are preservatives that are often added to makeup and skincare products. However, there is a lot of concern around their use, as research suggests that they may disrupt hormonal balance and have harmful effects on the skin and body over time. Parabens can also cause dryness, brittleness, and rashes in the skin. To avoid these issues, it's best to look for products that are paraben-free.

You can identify parabens on a label by looking for ingredients like Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Butylparaben, Ethylparaben, Isopropylparaben, parahydroxybenzoate, and Isobutylparaben.

5. Stearic Acid

Stearic acid is a common emollient in skincare products that helps to soften and lubricate the skin. However, it can also be harmful to acne-prone skin since it has the ability to clog pores and worsen acne. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid stearic acid in products if you have acne-prone skin.

How to locate on the label - Century 1240, cetylacetic acid, Emersol 120, Emersol 132, Emersol 150, Formula 300 and Glycon DP.

6. PABA

PABA (Para-aminobenzoic acid) is a common UVB filter in many sunscreens. However, it can penetrate the skin and cause allergic reactions or dermatitis in sensitive skin. PABA has even been banned in some countries.

If you see PABA on your product labels, it is best to avoid it. How to locate on the label - PABA is also known as padimate O, OD-PABA, or octyl dimethyl p-aminobenzoate.

Ingredients to opt for acne-prone skin -

1. Zinc PCA

Zinc PCA is a great ingredient for balancing oil on excessively oily skin. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and sebum-regulating properties, which make it an effective active ingredient in face cleansers for oily and acne-prone skin.

2. Granactive ACNE

Granactive ACNE is a botanical complex that is specifically designed to address acne symptoms. It is used as an antimicrobial peptide in serums to target acne infections or lesions. Granactive ACNE is known for its anti-fungal and antibacterial actions and can produce great results when combined with OTC products like salicylic acid.

3. Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is a commonly used ingredient in topical treatments for acne. It is renowned for its exfoliating properties that help to smooth out scaly or dry skin. Additionally, it unclogs pores and eliminates bacteria, while also reducing the redness, swelling, and infection associated with acne. When used in a suitable concentration, it can provide optimal results. It is available in the form of ointments and serums.

4. Glycolic Acid (AHA)

Glycolic acid is a gentle exfoliant that sloughs off dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, preventing the clogging of pores. It works well in combination with Salicylic acid to target acne spots. Salicylic acid weakens the chemical bond between dead cells, while Glycolic acid helps to extract and remove the dead cells from the skin's surface.

5. Niacinamide

Niacinamide is a "miracle" ingredient for the skin. Studies have shown that it can visibly reduce the size of enlarged pores, making it highly effective in treating acne-prone skin. It regulates sebum production, thereby reducing the risk of acne, and has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe redness on the skin. Additionally, it can restore the skin's protective barrier. The right concentration of niacinamide can yield desired results for acne-prone skin.

6. Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate

If you're unsure whether vitamin C is suitable for acne-prone skin, then Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (SAP) is the answer. SAP is a water-soluble form of vitamin C that has excellent antioxidant properties. In addition to this, it is used to treat acne by reducing breakouts and fading dark acne spots. Regular use of SAP can impart a healthy glow and shine to the skin, making it an excellent choice for acne-prone skin.

P.S. Now that you know which ingredients to use and which ones to avoid, it's time to clear out the acne with an effective skincare routine!

(Dr. Aseem Sharma, Consultant Dermatologist from Mumbai, Re'equil India's advisor)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.