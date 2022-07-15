6 Foods That Increase Lung Capacity

Pumpkins are rich in antioxidants and detoxify lungs

Our lung capacity refers to the density of air our lungs can hold. There are various factors that can alter one's lung capacity. Our lung capacity may also reduce through the years as we grow older.

A healthy lung capacity is essential to a healthy life. Our body requires oxygen to stay alive. Oxygen helps facilitate various functions in our body. Lack of enough absorption of oxygen by the lungs can cause health complications.

Our lung capacity may also decrease due to factors such as our environment, diet, lifestyle, habits, and so on. For example, smoking can significantly lower one's lung capacity.

While these factors can reduce lung capacity, altering these factors can also help us increase our lung capacity. In this article, we list foods that have been proven to increase lung capacity and improve our lungs' health.

Here are 6 foods that increase our lung capacity:

1. Apples

Apples have been proven to improve lung capacity. In fact, apples may also reduce the damage caused to the lungs through smoking. Although, consuming apples does not completely remove the effects of smoking and you must quit it immediately.

2. Pumpkin

Pumpkins are rich in carotenoids. They are rich in carotenoids such as zeaxanthin, lutein, and beta carotene which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This can help increase one's lung capacity. Pumpkins are encouraged especially for people who smoke.

3. Red cabbage

Red cabbage is a readily available vegetable that is packed with various nutrients. It is also versatile to cook which is helpful in making it a common food in your diet. Red cabbage is rich in anthocyanin. Consuming anthocyanin has been proven to slow down the deterioration of lung functions.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is an exceptionally beneficial superfood. Turmeric is recognised globally for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Turmeric also has many benefits for our lungs and has been proven to improve lung capacity.

5. Peppers

Peppers are abundant in vitamin C. Vitamin C promotes better lung health. They are also rich in antioxidants and water-soluble nutrients. These components help fight various toxins that reduce lung capacity such as the ones found in cigarettes, etc.

6. Caffeinated drinks

Caffeinated foods such as green tea and coffee have been proven to increase lung capacity. They are also rich in antioxidants which help remove toxins and external radicals from our bodies including our lungs.

In conclusion, our diet significantly influences various parts of our body. It is necessary for us to have a good lung capacity. Besides consuming these foods, we also encourage you to exercise regularly. Exercising not only increase lung capacity but also increases the absorption of these nutrients in the body.

As you may be aware, smoking adversely affects the health of our lungs. Smoking reduces our lung capacity and also lowers our body's ability to function properly. Smoking may also cause cancer and various other chronic diseases. Hence, you must quit smoking today if you wish to increase your lung capacity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.