6 Foods Groups That Are Worsening Your Allergies

Cheese aids histamine production which further worsens allergy symptoms

Allergies occur when our immune system reacts against certain external factors. It is our immune system's way to fight off any ‘threats'. Allergies can often cause rashes, coughing, wheezing, sneezing, headaches, nausea, runny nose, etc. Hence, it is ideal to recognise your allergy triggers and try to avoid them altogether.

What we eat also has a significant influence on our allergies. Some foods can cause allergies while some might help reduce allergy symptoms. Some foods have been proven to worsen pre-existing allergies. In this article, we discuss foods to avoid while having an allergic reaction.

Foods that might be worsening allergies:

1. Dairy

Dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese, and so on may not be good for you if you are suffering from allergies. Dairy products especially aged cheese worsen your allergies as they have inflammatory properties. Cheese in particular can trigger the production of histamines. Histamines are the compounds released by the cells as a response to an allergy and are responsible for causing allergy symptoms.

2. Alcohol

Alcohol especially wine should be avoided if you are experiencing an allergic reaction. Similar to cheese, wine and other alcohol boost the production of histamines. The production of histamines in the cells is what causes allergic reactions such as headaches, rashes, sneezing, etc. Wine in particular may worsen congestion due to the protein found in grape skin. Alcohol in general also dilates blood vessels which further worsens symptoms.

3. Spicy foods

Spicy foods are often encouraged while suffering from a runny nose or to clear out sinuses but they may not be fit for you if you are suffering from allergies. Spicy foods promote inflammation and also cause irritation in the nose and throat. Spicy foods are similar to dairy and alcohol and aid the production of histamines.

4. Red meat

Red meat is another food group to be completely avoided while suffering from allergies. Red meat has inflammatory properties and can worsen your symptoms significantly. Furthermore, red meats affected by other organisms can also cause an allergic reaction. You can substitute red meats with poultry to maintain a good protein intake.

5. Fruits

This may be shocking but fruits can in fact worsen your allergies. Fresh fruits are abundant in pollen which may even be the cause of your allergy in the first place. Pollen allergies are very common and pollen can also worsen other allergies. Although not all fruits are dangerous, you must look out for foods that can trigger histamine production.

6. Vegetables

Similar to fresh fruits, fresh vegetables are also abundant in pollen which triggers allergies and pre-existing allergies in many. However, vegetables cannot be completely excluded from our diets. Hence, we encourage you to thoroughly cook vegetables before consuming them. Avoid salads and foods that may contain uncooked vegetables.

In conclusion, you can induce, avoid, and reduce your allergies solely through what you eat. Make sure to keep note of what external forces may be causing your allergies so they can be avoided. We also encourage you to notice foods that may be worsening your allergies as they can differ from person to person.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.