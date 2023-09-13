5 Weight Loss Drinks That You Can Make At Home Easily

Certain drinks can boost metabolism and help promote weight loss

What we eat can greatly influence weight loss. The number of calories consumed plays a significant role in whether weight loss occurs. Eating a balanced and healthy diet consisting of whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, can promote weight loss. Consuming fewer calories than the body needs can lead to weight loss over time.

Certain drinks can also potentially boost weight loss. For example, drinking enough water throughout the day can help increase metabolism and promote a feeling of fullness, which may reduce calorie intake. Similarly, various other drinks can help boost weight loss. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 quick weight loss-boosting recipes you can add to your diet.

Look at her post:

It is important to note that while some drinks may have potential benefits for weight loss, they should not be relied upon as a sole solution. A balanced diet and regular physical activity are essential for effective and sustainable weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.