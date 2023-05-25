White turmeric helps the body get rid of poisonous substances

White turmeric, also known as Zedoary or wild turmeric. White turmeric has a distinctive fragrance and is often used in medicines, cosmetics, and culinary preparations. It is a historic spice that is uncommon in India. It belongs to the same family as ginger and turmeric but has a distinctive scent. It also goes by the name Amba Turmeric because of how it smells like a mango. It tastes spicy and ginger-like.

White haldi is typically used fresh in Indian cooking; it is even pickled or sliced into thin rounds and served on top of green salads. White turmeric is used as a dried spice in Indonesia and is powdered after being dehydrated, oven- or air-dried. The powder can be used in place of arrowroot or barley in larger amounts. Read on for some benefits of consuming this healthy root.

5 Reasons why you should consume white turmeric regularly:

1. Anti-inflammatory

White turmeric helps the body get rid of poisonous substances and extra fluid in the joints, reduces discomfort, and is beneficial for those with rheumatism and arthritis. The beneficial effects of the active ingredient curcumenol are what give it its analgesic and wound-healing properties. In addition to these, it aids in the recovery of wounds and other skin issues. White turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation, especially for conditions like arthritis, asthma, and other such conditions related to inflammation.

2. Digestive properties

White turmeric is widely used to treat a variety of digestive issues and enhance gut health. Colic, indigestion, low appetite, worm infestation, gas, constipation, and spasms are all conditions that the herb and its essential oil can aid with. They are also both endowed with potent medicinal qualities. Along with these benefits, it also functions as a natural healer to prevent ulcers brought on by stress. Regular consumption of white turmeric aids in the secretion of digestive enzymes, which helps in properly digesting food.

3. Anti-cancer properties

White turmeric contains curcumin, which is thought to have anti-cancer properties. It helps in treating and preventing the growth of cancer cells in the body. For centuries, white turmeric has been used to treat cancer. The anti-cancer benefits of white turmeric are due to curcuzedoalide. White turmeric water extract has been shown to be useful in avoiding cancers like breast, ovarian, stomach, and other types of cancer.

4. Antioxidant properties

The abundance of antioxidants in white turmeric prevents the development of free radicals and oxidative stress in healthy cells. Curcumenol, a chemical molecule, functions as an anti-allergen by preventing the production of substances that cause allergic reactions and awaken the immune system.

5. Skin and hair care

This fantastic substance helps treat skin issues like acne and dark spots and can delay the onset of ageing. White turmeric pastes applied topically to wounds promote quicker healing. White turmeric is a natural skincare ingredient that helps in treating various skin conditions like acne, scars, blemishes, etc. It also helps in maintaining healthy hair by preventing hair loss and promoting hair growth.

In conclusion, white turmeric is a powerhouse of health benefits, which makes it versatile in its use. It can be easily incorporated into your diet in various forms like teas, capsules, or powders, and can be used in cooking as well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.