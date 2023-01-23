5 Reasons Why Spinach Should Be A Part Of Your Winter Diet

Spinach is loaded with essential nutrients including iron and calcium

The winter season offers several nutritious fruits and vegetables. The cold season is all about adding a generous amount of green leafy vegetables to your daily diet. There are several leafy greens available during these months of the year and spinach is one of the healthiest ones. It is loaded with essential nutrients and can offer some impressive health benefits. Spinach can be cooked in several ways including delicious curries or as a stuffing in chapati or paratha. If you are still wondering why palak should be a part of your diet, let us give you some impressive reasons.

Spinach health benefits you must know

1. Good source of iron

Spinach is an excellent source of plant-based iron which helps in the transportation of oxygen in the blood. Therefore, vegetarians and vegans must add optimum amount of spinach to their diets. As a result, spinach will also help lower the risk of anemia.

Iron is essential for several processes in the body. It is also crucial for a healthy pregnancy. You must pair iron with vitamin C for proper absorption in the body.

2. Helps manage diabetes

Spinach may help lower glucose levels and increase insulin sensitivity. These properties make it a superfood for diabetics. This leafy green contains an antioxidant known as alpha-lipoic acid which helps maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

3. Lowers blood pressure

High blood pressure is often referred as a silent killer because it does not show any significant symptoms and can lead to some irreversible damage to the body. It is extremely crucial to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers especially if you are hypertensive.

Spinach contains high amount of potassium which helps reduce the effect of sodium in the body and controls blood pressure.

4. Improves eye health

Spinach contains carotenoids which can help protect the eyes from damage by sunlight. Several studies have also suggested that these compounds can help prevent macular degeneration.

5. Boosts bone health

Spinach contains calcium, vitamin K and magnesium which help maintain bone health. Consuming these nutrients in optimum quantities can help reduce the risk of bone-related conditions like osteoporosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.