5 Downsides Of Drinking Tea On An Empty Stomach

Drinking tea on an empty stomach may be the top cause of acidity

Highlights Having tea on an empty stomach can inhibit absorption of nutrients It may cause acidity and constipation Tea contains traces of nicotine and can be addictive in nature

Do you love your morning tea? You are not alone! There are numerous people who start their day with tea on an empty stomach. However, drinking a caffeinated beverage such as tea first thing in the morning might not be the best thing to do. Now, if you are someone who just can't do without a cup of tea every morning, and feels acidic all the time... well, you know who to blame! Apart from being one of the top causes of acidity, morning tea can result in washing out of bacteria right from your mouth to your gut. In the gut, it interferes with good bacteria, and might disrupt your metabolism and upset stomach.

Highlighting everything that is wrong with having morning tea is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. She gives the following reasons for not starting your day with tea.

5 reasons why you must avoid starting your day with tea

1. Having tea first thing in the morning can disturb your acid and alkaline balance.

Also read: Drumsticks For Weight Loss: Prepare This Morning Tea And Lose Weight In No Time, Know Other Health Benefits

2. Tea contains a chemical known as theophylline, which can have a dehydrating effect on stool, and cause constipation. A healthy fibrous diet and exercise may together not be so effective in preventing constipation if you have tea first thing in the morning... that's your answer!

Having tea on an empty stomach may be the reason you have acidity and constipation

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Having tea first thing in the morning can inhibit absorption of other nutrients.

4. What's more is that tea contains traces of nicotine, which might be the reason you feel addicted to the beverage.

Tea contains traces of nicotine and can be addictive in nature

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Monsoon And Tea: 3 Special Tips By Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar For This Perfect Combination

Thus, it's time to give up this habit altogether. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that you can begin your day with plain water. You can have it 15 to 20 minutes after waking up. You can have a fruit after having water, and then maybe have tea or coffee after the next 15 to 20 minutes.

Initially, giving up this habit which you have been following for years might be difficult, but definitely not impossible. If you are amongst those exercise in the morning, you can have a handful of nuts and seeds or a fruit before exercising.

Also read: High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.