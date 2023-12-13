5 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Eating Almonds

Almonds can help boost heart health

Almond is one of the healthiest nuts. Starting the day with 4-5 soaked almonds is a common practice in India. Almonds are high in antioxidants, protein, vitamin E, fibre and several other essential nutrients. Almonds are extremely healthy for your heart. According to studies, almonds can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Also, consuming almonds can help lower cholesterol levels, keep hunger pangs at bay, control blood pressure, improve blood sugar control and strengthen your bones. However, you'll miss all these benefits if you are not consuming almonds the right way. To help you reap all the benefits, here's a list of mistakes you should avoid while consuming almonds.

Mistakes to avoid while consuming almonds

1. Eating too many or too less

Portion control plays a crucial role. Overeating almonds can cause some unwanted issues like digestive problems, weight gain, overdose of vitamin E, higher risk of kidney diseases and more.

On the other hand, eating them in a very small quantity will not offer an optimal level of nutrients. You can consume 6-8 almonds in a day.

2. Choosing salty, fried ones

Fried or roasted almonds with some salt might sound tasty. However, this version is not the healthiest way to consume almonds. Frying or roasting almonds can lead to nutrition loss and add unnecessary calories to them.

Similarly, salty or sugary almonds contain extra calories and increase your sugar and salt intake.

3. Not eating on a regular basis

Almonds can be consumed daily in limited quantities for maximum benefits.

You can take a break for a few days. But eating almonds once or twice a month might not offer you the desirable results.

4. Eating almonds with these health conditions

You should avoid eating almonds if:

You have a nut allergy

You have difficulty in swallowing

You have kidney-related issues

5. Not storing them the right way

It is also important to store almonds correctly. Keep them in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. If the quantity is huge, you can store them in a refrigerator to increase shelf life.

Prevent them from moisture and direct sunlight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.