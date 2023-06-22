Fruits With Milk And Other Food Combinations You Should Avoid For Better Health

Do not consume vitamin C rich foods with milk

Combining a few nutrients can help in the absorption of the other like vitamin D and calcium, iron and vitamin C and more. However, several food combinations can cause discomfort and health issues. As we know, we should not consume curd with milk. Similarly, more food combinations should be avoided. These poor combinations can either cause digestive issues or restrict the absorption of nutrients present in the food. To help you avoid these nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram and shared a list of foods that should not be eaten together.

Worst food combinations you should be avoiding

1. Fruits with meals

We often eat fruit with meals to add a sweet taste to our meals. However, the nutritionist suggests that you should not be consuming fruits with your meals.

When consumed together, you may face digestive issues. Fruits should be consumed separately as a snack. Make sure that there is enough time between meals and fruits.

2. Fatty meats and cheese

When consumed with cheese, fatty and processed meats can significantly increase your intake of saturated fats and sodium. This can increase the risk of heart disease and can also affect your overall health.

"Opt for leaner meats and choose lower-fat cheese options to balance your meals," Nmami recommended.

3. Milk with citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges contain acids. If combined with milk, this acid can curdle the milk and result in digestive issues. So, avoid consuming them together and ensure enough gap between the consumption of these two.

4. Iron and calcium

Iron and calcium are two crucial nutrients for the human body. But when consumed together, your body won't be able to absorb both nutrients.

For better absorption of both, combine iron with vitamin C and calcium with vitamin D.

The nutritionist further added that these combinations may not be harmful in small amounts or for everyone. But should be avoided as much as possible.

Incorporating a diverse and balanced diet, including a variety of foods, can help prevent nutritional deficiency for optimal health.