4. Best & Worst Diets Trends Of 2023

A plant-based diet continues to gain more attention and can lower risk of heart diseases

Diet is an essential and prominent part of our routines. It helps facilitate our bodily functions and can influence our weight and overall health. Our need to follow a healthier lifestyle and try new things brings along a variety of food trends, both good and bad. In this article, we discuss some of the best and worst food trends of 2023.

5 Best diet trends of 2023

1. Plant-based eating

This trend promotes consuming more plant-based foods while reducing animal products. It can have positive health effects by providing essential nutrients, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and improving heart health.

2. Intermittent fasting

Although intermittent fasting has been around for a long time, it continues to be a widely followed diet trend. This eating pattern cycles between periods of fasting and eating. When done correctly, it may lead to weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and reduced inflammation, potentially benefiting overall health.

3. Personalised nutrition

This trend focuses on tailoring diets to an individual's genetic makeup, gut microbiome, and personal preferences. It may lead to better adherence and improved health outcomes by optimising nutrient intake and minimising dietary deficiencies.

4. Mindful eating

This approach encourages individuals to pay attention to their eating experience, leading to enhanced portion control, reduced emotional eating, improved digestion, and overall better mental well-being.

5. Fermented foods

Consumption of fermented foods like yogurt, kombucha, and kimchi can promote a healthy gut microbiome, enhance digestion, improve nutrient absorption, and support a strong immune system. Other probiotic foods are also beneficial for the health.

5 Worst diet trends of 2023

1. Detox or cleansing diets

These diets often involve severe calorie restriction or the use of specific detox products. They can lead to nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss, slowed metabolism, and are generally not recommended for sustainable weight loss or overall health.

2. Extreme low-carb or ketogenic diets

These diets heavily restrict carbohydrate intake and promote high-fat consumption. While they may lead to initial weight loss, they can cause nutrient imbalances, lack of dietary fibre, and potential heart health risks due to increased saturated fat intake.

3. Raw food diets

Consuming only raw foods can result in nutrient deficiencies due to limited access to certain nutrients. It may also be challenging to get enough calories, protein, and essential nutrients, potentially leading to malnutrition if not properly balanced.

4. Liquid-only or juicing diets

These diets often involve replacing meals with juices or liquid-based diets. They can be low in calories, protein, and essential nutrients, leading to muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, and inadequate fibre intake.

5. Diet pills or quick-fix supplements

Relying on diet pills or supplements for weight loss can be potentially harmful. These products may have adverse side effects, are often unregulated, and can lead to a false sense of security regarding overall health and weight management.

It's important to note that everybody's body needs are different and it's crucial to consult healthcare professionals or registered dieticians before adopting any diet trend to ensure it aligns with your individual needs and goals.

