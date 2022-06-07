11 Fat Burning Foods To Eat In Summer

Homemade salsa is a refreshing fat-burning food for summer

Weight loss can be a long and hectic journey. What we eat, how often we exercise, and our lifestyle, all play a crucial role in our weight loss journey. One factor that might go unnoticed is the weather. The weather can significantly influence our weight and weight loss.

As you may be aware, that summer may be the most beneficial weather for you if you wish to lose weight. The sun exposure and the hot weather can also help boost your weight loss through continuous sweating and other factors. In this article, we discuss the best fat-burning foods to add to your diet if you wish to lose weight this summer.

11 fat-burning foods to add to your diet this summer:

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is known for its nutritional value and refreshing taste. It is rich in protein which helps aid weight loss and is also cooling to the body, unlike other protein-rich foods.

2. Bell peppers

Bell peppers are a great source of vitamins. Vitamins help the body in absorbing proteins. Bell peppers have more vitamin C than oranges.

3. Salsa

Salsa is another refreshing food that is packed with nutritious vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, coriander, lemon, and so on.

4. Iced green tea

Drinking coffee and green tea is often encouraged if you are trying to lose weight. Both of these beverages help boost metabolism and also boost energy levels. Drinking hot beverages in summer can be difficult which makes iced green tea an ideal drink.

5. Watermelon

92% of a watermelon is made up of water. This makes this food low in calories and also helps you in maintaining a good water intake. Both of these factors help burn fat faster.

6. Cucumbers

Similar to watermelon, cucumbers are also water-rich and are also rich in fibre. They help the body burn fat without increasing body temperature.

7. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a great flavour giving ingredient and has a component called cinnamaldehyde which has been proven to prevent weight gain and also helps the body in burning fat cells.

8. Leafy greens

Leafy green vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, lettuce, kale, cauliflower, etc. oblong to the cruciferous vegetable family and are very rich in nutrients. They are low in calories, nutrient-packed, and water-rich which makes them an ideal addition to your summer weight loss diet.

9. Citrus fruits

As discussed above, eating a vitamin-rich diet is important to help the body absorb proteins. Citrus fruits are water-rich and nutrient-packed.

10. Hummus

Hummus is made from chickpeas. Chickpeas are a great source of proteins in summer as unlike other protein-rich foods, they do not heat up the body.

11. Berries

Berries are rich in various nutrients and antioxidants. They also have a high water content which makes them low in calories.

In conclusion, keeping a close eye on your diet and the weather can significantly boost your weight loss journey. Along with this, make sure to exercise regularly to help burn off excess fat. Although these foods are fat-burning, weight loss can be only achieved through a combination of proper diet and workouts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.