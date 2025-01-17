10 Reasons You Should Have A Herbal Tea First Thing In The Morning

Herbal tea is a caffeine-free beverage made by infusing dried herbs, flowers, seeds, or roots in hot water. Unlike traditional teas, it does not come from the Camellia sinensis plant and offers a variety of flavours and health benefits depending on the herbs used. Herbal teas are generally considered healthy as they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that promote well-being. Consuming herbal tea first thing in the morning is a gentle, hydrating, and nutrient-packed way to start the day, offering benefits like improved digestion, detoxification, and stress relief without the acidity or caffeine of traditional morning beverages. In this article, we outline the top 10 reasons why you must consider starting your day with a cup of herbal tea.

10 Reasons why you should consider starting your morning with a cup of herbal tea

1. Boosts hydration

Herbal tea helps rehydrate the body after hours of sleep, providing a soothing and flavourful alternative to plain water. Ingredients like mint or hibiscus enhance hydration while delivering additional nutrients that support cellular health.

2. Gentle wake-up

Herbal teas, being caffeine-free, provide a smooth start to the day without the potential jitters or acidity associated with coffee or traditional teas. Energising blends like ginger or lemongrass awaken your senses naturally.

3. Supports digestive health

Herbs like peppermint, ginger, or fennel in herbal teas can stimulate digestive enzymes and reduce bloating, preparing your stomach for breakfast and aiding nutrient absorption throughout the day.

4. Promotes detoxification

Herbal teas like dandelion, nettle, or tulsi (holy basil) support liver and kidney function, helping the body flush out toxins accumulated overnight. Starting your day with detoxifying tea can improve metabolism and overall vitality.

5. Rich in antioxidants

Herbal teas are loaded with antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which fight oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and boost immunity. Drinking them in the morning provides a protective shield for the day ahead.

6. Enhances metabolism

Certain herbal teas, like green rooibos or cinnamon, contain compounds that may boost metabolism and support fat-burning processes. Regular morning consumption can contribute to weight management.

7. Calms the mind

Herbal teas like chamomile, lavender, or ashwagandha are known for their calming properties, helping to reduce morning anxiety and setting a relaxed tone for the day.

8. Balances hormones

Herbs like spearmint or licorice root in herbal teas can support hormonal balance, particularly for women dealing with PMS or menopause symptoms. A morning cup can help stabilise mood and energy levels.

9. Reduces acidity

Unlike coffee, which can aggravate acid reflux, herbal teas are alkaline and soothing for the digestive system. Ingredients like ginger and licorice root can even help heal and prevent stomach ulcers.

10. Customisable to your needs

Herbal teas are versatile and can be tailored to address specific morning needs—whether it's energising blends for a busy day, detox teas for cleansing, or calming options for a peaceful start.

Incorporating herbal tea into your morning routine is a simple yet effective way to enhance physical and mental well-being, setting the foundation for a healthier day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.