10 Most Common Causes Behind Unexpected Weight Gain

Unexpected weight gain can occur in many cases and can often be distressing and confusing. It is an increase in body weight without changes in diet or activity levels, and it may result from various physical, emotional, or environmental factors. Understanding the causes is essential because sudden weight gain could indicate underlying health issues such as hormonal imbalances, medication side effects, or chronic conditions like hypothyroidism. Identifying the root cause helps in addressing it effectively, whether it requires medical intervention, lifestyle adjustments, or stress management, thereby preventing further complications. In this article, we outline some more commonly known causes behind unexpected weight gain to help you better treat it.

10 Most prevalent causes of unexpected weight gain

1. Hormonal imbalances

Conditions like hypothyroidism (under-active thyroid) or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can lead to weight gain. Hypothyroidism slows down metabolism, causing fat accumulation, while PCOS alters insulin sensitivity and hormone levels, promoting weight gain, especially around the abdomen.

2. Stress and cortisol levels

Chronic stress elevates cortisol, a hormone that triggers fat storage, particularly in the abdominal area. Stress can also increase cravings for high-calorie, sugary foods, contributing to weight gain.

3. Medications

Certain medications, such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, beta-blockers, and corticosteroids, can lead to weight gain as a side effect. They may affect metabolism, appetite, or fluid retention.

4. Sleep disorders

Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can disrupt hunger-regulating hormones like ghrelin and leptin, leading to increased appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods. Sleep deprivation also slows metabolism, promoting weight gain.

5. Menopause

During menopause, hormonal changes such as a drop in oestrogen levels lead to fat redistribution to the abdominal area and a slower metabolism, causing unexpected weight gain.

6. Water retention

Conditions like heart failure, kidney problems, or hormonal fluctuations can cause the body to retain excess fluid, leading to temporary but noticeable weight gain.

7. Gut health issues

Imbalances in gut microbiota, such as dysbiosis, can affect digestion, nutrient absorption, and fat storage. An unhealthy gut can lead to inflammation and weight gain.

8. Insulin resistance

When cells become less responsive to insulin, glucose is not used effectively for energy and is stored as fat. This condition often precedes type 2 diabetes and can lead to weight gain, especially around the belly.

9. Sedentary lifestyle

A lack of physical activity, coupled with prolonged sitting or inactivity, reduces the number of calories burned daily, promoting fat storage and weight gain over time.

10. Underlying medical conditions

Chronic conditions such as Cushing's syndrome often characterised by excess cortisol production or depression, which may alter appetite and activity levels can cause unexpected weight gain.

Knowing these causes empowers individuals to identify possible triggers and take appropriate action, whether through medical consultation, lifestyle changes, or addressing mental health concerns, ensuring long-term health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.