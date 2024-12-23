By incorporating these habits, you can establish a foundation for physical and mental well-being

Morning habits can significantly boost health by setting a positive tone for the rest of the day. Engaging in healthy morning rituals helps regulate biological rhythms, enhances mental clarity, and promotes physical well-being. These habits can improve metabolism, reduce stress, and encourage productivity. A structured morning routine ensures consistency in self-care, fostering better decision-making throughout the day and creating a ripple effect on long-term health. In this article, we share a list of morning habits you can follow for better health.

10 Morning habits you should consider adding to your routine for better health

1. Wake up early

Rising early aligns your body with its natural circadian rhythm, giving you more time to prepare for the day. It reduces stress by preventing rushed mornings and allows for quiet moments of reflection, boosting mental clarity and emotional balance.

2. Drink a glass of water

Hydrating first thing in the morning kickstarts your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and aids in digestion. Adding lemon can further boost your immune system and improve skin health due to its vitamin C content.

3. Stretch or do light yoga

Morning stretches or yoga enhance flexibility, improve circulation, and reduce stiffness after a night's rest. These activities also release endorphins, elevating your mood and reducing stress levels.

4. Practice mindfulness or meditation

Starting your day with mindfulness or meditation can lower cortisol levels, increase focus, and enhance emotional stability. Just 10 minutes of mindfulness can create a sense of calm and prepare you to tackle the day's challenges.

5. Eat a balanced breakfast

A nutritious breakfast fuels your body and brain, stabilising blood sugar levels and improving energy and focus. Include a mix of protein, healthy fats, and fibre for sustained energy throughout the morning.

6. Expose yourself to natural light

Sunlight exposure in the morning regulates your internal clock and boosts serotonin production, which helps improve mood and sleep quality. A short walk outside can combine this benefit with light physical activity.

7. Plan your day

Taking a few minutes to outline your priorities or tasks for the day fosters organisation and reduces stress. This habit helps you focus on achieving your goals without feeling overwhelmed.

8. Avoid checking your phone immediately

Delaying screen time in the morning prevents information overload and reduces stress. It also allows you to focus on self-care activities without distractions.

9. Engage in a physical activity

Whether it's a brisk walk, a jog, or a quick workout, morning exercise boosts your metabolism, improves cardiovascular health, and releases endorphins for a positive start to the day.

10. Read or listen to something uplifting

Reading a motivational book or listening to a podcast can inspire and energise you mentally. This habit fosters a positive mindset and can improve cognitive function over time.

By incorporating these habits, you can establish a foundation for physical and mental well-being, setting the stage for a healthier and more productive lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.