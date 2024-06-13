10 Mood-Boosting Foods To Make You Feel Happier In Summer

Leafy greens are high in folate, a B vitamin that helps produce serotonin

It's normal to feel low during summer due to factors such as heat stress, disrupted routines, dehydration, and changes in sleep patterns. However, certain foods can boost our mood and make us feel happier during this season. Foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals play a crucial role in brain health and mood regulation. By incorporating these foods into your summer diet, you can help stabilise your mood, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being. In this article, we list foods you can add to your diet to feel happier this summer.

10 Mood-boosting foods that can help you feel happier in summer:

1. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both linked to depression. You can enjoy a bowl of fresh berries as a snack. You can also add them to yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothies.

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains compounds like flavonoids, caffeine, and theobromine, which can enhance mood by increasing blood flow to the brain and releasing endorphins. Try eating a small piece (1-2 ounces) of dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa) daily. You can also try adding dark chocolate chips to your trail mix or yogurt.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and can reduce symptoms of depression. You can try grilling or baking a serving of fatty fish twice a week. Adding canned sardines to salads or whole-grain crackers may also be a great way to incorporate them into your diet.

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and tryptophan, which help support brain function and mood regulation. Snack on a handful of nuts or a mixture of nuts and seeds for better mood and energy levels.

5. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are high in folate, a B vitamin that helps produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood. Make a fresh salad with a variety of leafy greens on a rotation this summer. You can also add spinach or kale to smoothies or sauté them as a side dish.

6. Bananas

Bananas contain tryptophan, vitamin B6, and natural sugars that help increase serotonin levels and provide a quick energy boost. Eat a banana as a quick snack or add sliced bananas to cereal, oatmeal, or smoothies.

7. Fermented foods

Fermented foods are rich in probiotics, which help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, essential for producing neurotransmitters like serotonin. Try having a serving of yogurt or kefir daily. You may also add sauerkraut or kimchi to sandwiches, salads, or as a side dish.

8. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which can reduce stress and improve mood by lowering cortisol levels. You can eat an orange or grapefruit as a snack as it is. You can also add lemon juice to water or use citrus segments in salads.

By incorporating these mood-boosting foods into your summer diet, you can enhance your overall well-being and enjoy a happier, more vibrant season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.