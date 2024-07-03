Omega-3s support the immune system by enhancing the function of immune cells

Fish oil supplements are dietary supplements rich in omega-3 fatty acids, primarily EPA and DHA. These essential fatty acids are crucial for maintaining various bodily functions and overall health. They are known for their benefits to heart health, brain function, inflammation reduction, eye health, skin health, bone health, liver health, weight management, immune support, and early life development. For optimal health benefits, it is recommended to take fish oil supplements as directed on the packaging, usually with meals to enhance absorption. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of consuming fish oil supplements.

10 Health benefits of taking fish oil supplements:

1. Heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids can reduce levels of triglycerides, lower blood pressure slightly, reduce blood clotting, decrease your risk of strokes and heart failure, and reduce irregular heartbeats. These effects collectively help lower the risk of heart disease and improve overall cardiovascular health.

2. Brain function & mental health

Omega-3s are essential components of neuronal cell membranes and play a crucial role in brain function and development. They help in reducing inflammation in the brain and can affect neurotransmitter function. This can improve cognitive function, reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and may slow age-related cognitive decline.

3. Inflammation reduction

Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties. They inhibit the production of inflammatory cytokines and eicosanoids. This can help manage chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis and reduce the risk of chronic inflammation-related conditions.

4. Eye health

DHA, a type of omega-3, is a major structural component of the retina of the eye. Adequate levels of DHA support the maintenance of healthy eyes and vision. This can reduce the risk of macular degeneration and other eye diseases.

5. Skin health

Omega-3s contribute to the health of cell membranes, which help retain moisture and protect against dryness and damage. This leads to healthier, more hydrated skin and may alleviate conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

6. Bone health

Omega-3s help increase the amount of calcium in your bones, improve bone strength, and promote the synthesis of bone collagen. This can reduce the risk of osteoporosis and improve overall bone health.

7. Liver health

Omega-3s reduce liver fat by improving liver function and reducing inflammation. This can help prevent non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

8. Weight management

Omega-3s can enhance the body's ability to burn fat by increasing the metabolic rate and improving insulin sensitivity. This can aid in weight loss and reduce obesity-related health risks.

9. Immune system support

Omega-3s support the immune system by enhancing the function of immune cells and reducing chronic inflammation. This can help the body fight off infections and diseases more effectively.

10. Pregnancy & early life development

Omega-3s, particularly DHA, are crucial for the development of the brain and eyes in foetuses and infants. They also support a healthy pregnancy by reducing the risk of preterm labor and delivery. This leads to better cognitive and visual development in children and supports maternal health during pregnancy.

Regular intake of fish oil supplements can therefore contribute significantly to overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.