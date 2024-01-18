10 Health Benefits Of Snacking On Green Chickpeas

Green chickpeas are essentially unripe or young chickpeas that are harvested before they fully mature and dry up. They have a bright green colour, a more tender texture, and a slightly sweeter taste compared to the dried variety of chickpeas. Green chickpeas are indeed healthy as they are packed with essential nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In this article, we discuss some amazing benefits of consuming green chickpeas.

10 Ways consuming green chickpeas can boost our health:

1. Rich in nutrients

Green chickpeas are a great source of vitamins, minerals, protein, and fibre. These nutrients are essential for maintaining overall health and wellbeing.

2. Antioxidant properties

Green chickpeas contain antioxidants that help to neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. This reduces the risk of chronic diseases and supports a healthy immune system.

3. Digestive health

The high fibre content in green chickpeas promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation. It also helps to maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

4. Weight management

Green chickpeas are low in calories and high in fibre and protein, which can help promote feelings of fullness and reduce overeating. This makes them a great option for weight management.

5. Heart health

Green chickpeas are a good source of potassium, which helps to regulate blood pressure and maintain heart health. They also contain high levels of folate, which is important for reducing the risk of heart disease.

6. Blood sugar control

The low glycemic index of green chickpeas means that they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. This is beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar levels.

7. Bone health

Green chickpeas are rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential minerals for maintaining healthy bones and teeth.

8. Muscle growth and repair

The protein content in green chickpeas helps to support muscle growth and repair. This is especially important for individuals engaging in physical activity or looking to build muscle mass.

9. Energy boost

Green chickpeas are a source of complex carbohydrates, which provide a steady release of energy throughout the day. Consuming them as a snack can help keep energy levels stable and prevent energy crashes.

10. Reduced inflammation

Certain compounds found in green chickpeas, such as flavonoids and saponins, have anti-inflammatory properties. Regular consumption of green chickpeas may help reduce inflammation in the body and promote overall health.

Green chickpeas can be cooked and enjoyed in various ways. They can be boiled, steamed, stir-fried, or roasted. Each method provides a different taste and texture. Toss the green chickpeas with olive oil, salt, and your preferred spices. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast them in the oven at 400°F (200°C) for 15-20 minutes. While boiling or cooking, you can add salt, herbs, spices, or sauces to enhance the flavour according to your preference.

Overall, green chickpeas are a nutritious and versatile ingredient that can be used in various recipes. Experiment with different cooking methods and flavours to find your favourite way of enjoying them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.