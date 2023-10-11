10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Steamed Vegetables Daily

Add the vegetables to the steamer basket to prepare steamed vegetables

Steamed vegetables refer to vegetables that are cooked by the steam produced from boiling water. They are considered a healthy cooking option as steaming helps to retain the nutrients and natural flavours of the vegetables.

Steamed vegetables are low in calories, high in fibre, and contain various vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Steaming also helps to preserve the colour, texture, and taste of the vegetables. Read on as we discuss some common benefits of consuming steamed vegetables & also share tips to help you prepare them.

10 Benefits of consuming steamed vegetables:

1. Nutrient-rich

Steamed vegetables retain most of their nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a valuable source of essential nutrients for the body.

2. Weight management

Steamed vegetables are low in calories and high in fibre, which helps in managing weight by promoting a feeling of fullness and reducing calorie intake.

3. Digestive health

The high fibre content in steamed vegetables aids digestion by adding bulk to the stool, preventing constipation, and promoting regular bowel movements.

4. Heart health

Steamed vegetables are heart-healthy as they have a high content of potassium, which helps in regulating blood pressure and maintaining a healthy heart.

5. Lower risk of chronic diseases

Regular consumption of steamed vegetables is associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancers due to their high antioxidant content.

6. Improved vision

Certain steamed vegetables, like carrots and spinach, are rich sources of vitamin A and other antioxidants that promote good vision and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

7. Blood sugar control

Steamed vegetables have a low glycemic index, which means they release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, helping in blood sugar control and reducing the risk of diabetes.

8. Increased energy levels

The nutrients in steamed vegetables provide a steady source of energy, keeping you alert and active throughout the day.

9. Improved skin health

The antioxidants found in steamed vegetables help maintain healthy skin by protecting it from damage caused by free radicals and promoting collagen production.

10. Boosted immunity

Steamed vegetables contain various vitamins and minerals that support a healthy immune system, helping the body defend against infections and diseases.

Now that we understand the benefits of steamed vegetables, let's understand how you can prepare them.

To prepare steamed vegetables, follow these steps:

Start by selecting your favourite vegetables. Common choices include broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, green beans, asparagus, and zucchini. Cut the vegetables into desired sizes, ensuring they are relatively even to ensure even cooking. Fill a pot with an inch or two of water and bring it to a boil. Place a steamer basket or colander above the boiling water. Make sure the bottom of the basket doesn't touch the water. Add the vegetables to the steamer basket, ensuring they are not overcrowded. Larger and denser vegetables may take longer to cook, so you can stagger their addition if needed. Cover the pot with a lid and steam the vegetables for about 3-5 minutes, depending on the vegetable and your desired level of tenderness. Keep an eye on them, so they do not overcook and become mushy. Carefully remove the steamed vegetables from the pot and serve immediately as a side dish or in your favourite recipes.

Remember, steamed vegetables taste great with a sprinkle of herbs, lemon juice, or a drizzle of olive oil for added flavour.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.