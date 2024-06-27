Basil has compounds that can help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin function

Basil is a fragrant herb commonly used in culinary dishes worldwide. It belongs to the mint family and is known for its aromatic leaves that add flavour to various foods. Basil leaves are not only flavourful but also packed with nutrients and beneficial compounds, making them a healthy addition to the diet. Consuming raw basil leaves is particularly healthy as they retain their full nutrient profile, including vitamins A, C, and K, essential minerals like magnesium and iron, and potent antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols. These components offer numerous health benefits. Read on as we list some of these benefits.

10 Health benefits of consuming raw basil leaves:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Basil leaves contain potent antioxidants like flavonoids, polyphenols, and vitamins A and C. Antioxidants neutralise free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Basil contains essential oils like eugenol, citronellol, and linalool, which have anti-inflammatory effects. These properties help reduce inflammation in the body, alleviating conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, and promoting overall joint and muscle health.

3. Supports digestive health

Basil leaves contain eugenol, which can help balance acid within the stomach and improve digestive function. Improved digestion can prevent issues like bloating, acid reflux, and constipation, ensuring better nutrient absorption and gut health.

4. Antibacterial properties

The essential oils in basil have antibacterial properties that can inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria. Consuming basil can help protect against bacterial infections, promoting overall health and reducing the risk of illness.

5. Enhances mental health

Basil is adaptogenic, helping the body manage stress and anxiety. Regular consumption can improve mood, reduce stress levels, and enhance mental clarity and focus, contributing to better mental health.

6. Promotes heart health

Basil is rich in magnesium and beta-carotene, which support cardiovascular health. These nutrients help regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and improve overall heart function, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

7. Supports immune system

Basil contains vitamins A, C, and E, along with other immune-boosting compounds. These nutrients strengthen the immune system, enhancing the body's ability to fight off infections and diseases.

8. Anti-cancer properties

The antioxidants and phytochemicals in basil can help protect cells from damage and inhibit the growth of cancer cells. Regular consumption may reduce the risk of various cancers by protecting DNA and reducing the proliferation of malignant cells.

9. Maintains skin health

Basil's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help clear skin infections and reduce acne. Consuming basil can improve skin health, leading to clearer, more radiant skin and reducing the incidence of skin issues.

10. Regulates blood sugar levels

Basil has compounds that can help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin function. This helps manage diabetes and reduces the risk of blood sugar spikes, contributing to overall metabolic health.

Incorporating raw basil leaves into your diet can thus significantly enhance your health by providing a wide range of protective, healing, and nourishing benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.