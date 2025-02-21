Green bananas are incredibly healthy and offer unique health benefits compared to ripe bananas. Unlike yellow bananas, green bananas are rich in resistant starch, fibre, and essential nutrients while being lower in sugar. The resistant starch acts like a prebiotic, feeding good gut bacteria and improving digestion. Green bananas also have a low glycemic index, making them an excellent choice for blood sugar control. Below we discuss in detail the many benefits of adding green bananas to your daily diet.

10 Health benefits of adding green bananas to your diet

1. Improves digestive health

Green bananas are loaded with resistant starch and dietary fibre, which act as prebiotics, feeding beneficial gut bacteria. This helps promote a healthy gut environment, supports better digestion, and reduces bloating and constipation.

2. Regulates blood sugar levels

Due to their low sugar content and high resistant starch, green bananas help slow down glucose absorption and prevent blood sugar spikes. This makes them an excellent option for diabetics or those at risk of insulin resistance.

3. Aids in weight loss

Green bananas are low in calories but high in fibre and resistant starch, making them great for weight management. The resistant starch promotes satiety, keeping you full for longer and reducing hunger cravings. This can prevent overeating and help in effective weight loss.

4. Boosts heart health

The high potassium content in green bananas helps regulate blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels and improving circulation. Their fibre also helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL), reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Additionally, their anti-inflammatory properties support overall cardiovascular health.

5. Enhances gut health & prevents constipation

Green bananas contain pectin and resistant starch, both of which help promote a healthy gut lining. These compounds prevent constipation by improving stool consistency and making bowel movements easier. They also reduce symptoms of diarrhoea by absorbing excess water in the intestines.

6. Improves nutrient absorption

The prebiotic properties of green bananas enhance the absorption of essential nutrients, particularly calcium and magnesium, which are vital for bone health. Consuming green bananas can be beneficial for stronger bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis as you age.

7. Supports a healthy metabolism

The resistant starch in green bananas promotes better fat oxidation, helping the body burn fat more efficiently. This supports a healthy metabolism and better energy production, which is beneficial for those trying to maintain an active lifestyle or lose weight.

8. Prevents stomach ulcers

Green bananas contain natural compounds that strengthen the stomach lining, reducing acidity and the risk of developing ulcers. They also stimulate mucus production in the stomach, which acts as a protective barrier against acid damage.

9. Enhances mood and brain function

Green bananas are a good source of vitamin B6, which helps produce serotonin and dopamine which are neurotransmitters responsible for mood regulation. This means that adding green bananas to your diet can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while improving cognitive function.

10. Strengthens the immune system

Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre, green bananas help strengthen immunity by supporting gut health and reducing inflammation. The prebiotic effect of resistant starch enhances the body's natural defence system, making it easier to fight infections and illnesses.

Green bananas are nutrient-dense and packed with health benefits, from improving digestion and heart health to supporting weight loss and immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.