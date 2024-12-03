10 Foods You Must Eat During A Viral Fever

Eating healthy can be a great way for you to let your body recover from a viral fever

Viral fever refers to a spike in body temperature caused by a viral infection. It is a common condition characterised by symptoms such as fatigue, body aches, chills, headache, and a low or high-grade fever. Viral fever results when the immune system reacts to fight off viruses, leading to an elevated body temperature. While medical attention is often necessary, dietary changes can play a significant role in managing symptoms, speeding up recovery, and supporting overall health during viral fever. Certain foods can provide energy, hydration, and immune-boosting nutrients to help the body combat the infection effectively. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you must have during a viral fever for better health.

10 Foods you should have during a viral fever

1. Coconut water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich drink that helps maintain hydration and replenish lost minerals due to fever-induced sweating. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help soothe the body.

2. Chicken soup

A classic remedy, chicken soup is easy to digest and provides protein to help repair tissues and boost immunity. The warm broth also relieves throat irritation and congestion.

3. Citrus fruits

Rich in vitamin C, citrus fruits help strengthen the immune system and reduce the severity of infections. They also promote hydration and soothe a sore throat.

4. Ginger tea

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Drinking ginger tea can help alleviate nausea, boost circulation, and support the immune response.

5. Bananas

Soft and easy to digest, bananas provide energy and essential nutrients like potassium, which help maintain electrolyte balance and reduce muscle cramps caused by fever.

6. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects. When mixed with warm milk, it helps soothe the throat and boost immunity.

7. Rice porridge

A light and easily digestible meal, rice porridge provides carbohydrates for energy while being gentle on the stomach. Adding a pinch of salt and a dash of lemon juice enhances its nutritional value.

8. Vegetable broth

A nutrient-dense option, vegetable broth hydrates and replenishes lost minerals while being easy on the digestive system. It also provides vitamins and antioxidants to fight infection.

9. Honey

Known for its antimicrobial properties, honey soothes sore throats and suppresses coughing. Adding it to warm water or herbal teas enhances its benefits.

10. Yogurt

Probiotic-rich yogurt promotes gut health, which is crucial as the majority of the immune system is based in the gut. It also provides protein and calcium to support recovery.

Including these foods during a viral fever ensures adequate nutrition, supports the immune system, and accelerates recovery. Additionally, staying hydrated and resting adequately is essential for full recuperation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.