10 Drinks To Help Manage High Blood Sugar Levels In Winter

High blood sugar levels, also known as hyperglycaemia, occur when there is too much glucose (sugar) circulating in the bloodstream. This can happen due to various reasons, including the body's inability to produce enough insulin (a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels) or the improper functioning of insulin.

Managing high blood sugar levels is important for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes. During winter, it becomes even more crucial as cold weather can affect blood sugar control. Here are some drinks that can help manage high blood sugar levels in winter along with their health benefits. We also share how to prepare them and consumption tips.

10 Drinks to help manage high blood sugar levels during winter:

1. Warm water with lemon

Lemon can help improve insulin resistance and support weight loss. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into warm water. Consume in the morning on an empty stomach for better results.

2. Herbal tea

Herbal teas like chamomile, green tea, or cinnamon tea have antioxidant properties and can improve insulin sensitivity. Steep the desired herbal tea in hot water. Sip throughout the day instead of sugary beverages.

3. Cinnamon-spiced hot chocolate

Cinnamon helps lower blood sugar levels and hot cocoa provides antioxidants. Add a pinch of cinnamon to a cup of sugar-free hot cocoa. Enjoy in moderation as a dessert or evening treat.

4. Ginger tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can aid in digestion. Slice fresh ginger and steep it in hot water. Sip slowly after meals for better digestion.

5. Apple cider vinegar water

Apple cider vinegar can help lower post-meal blood sugar levels. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water. Drink before or after meals to help manage blood sugar levels.

6. Warm turmeric milk

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can improve insulin sensitivity. Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder in warm milk. Enjoy as a soothing bedtime drink.

7. Coconut water

Coconut water is low in sugar, hydrating, and provides electrolytes. Purchase natural coconut water from a trusted source. Have it as a refreshing drink throughout the day.

8. Vegetable juice

Fresh vegetable juices like bitter gourd, spinach, or bottle gourd can support blood sugar control. Extract juice from desired vegetables using a juicer. Consume in moderation as a healthy snack or meal replacement.

9. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice stabilises blood sugar levels and supports healthy digestion. Extract fresh aloe vera gel and blend it with water. Drink a small glass on an empty stomach.

10. Warm fenugreek water

Fenugreek seeds can help control blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight and brew them in warm water. Drink in the morning before breakfast.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or medications. Additionally, moderation and portion control are key to managing blood sugar levels effectively.

It is important for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of high blood sugar levels to monitor their blood sugar regularly, especially during winters, and to seek medical advice if levels become consistently elevated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.