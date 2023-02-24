LGD-4033 (Ligandrol)| Side Effects, Results, Dosage and Alternatives

See what you should and should not do. Find the best (more efficient and safer) option for your workouts.

Ligandrol, or otherwise known as LGD-4033, is a chemical compound produced by the company Ligand Pharmaceuticals, designed to fight muscle waste or muscle failure in people with related conditions (such as AIDS or cancer).

The FDA has not approved this powerful chemical compound still in the research stage, yet.

The research on LGD-4033 by Viking Therapeutics Research is aiming at testing the effectiveness of the drug in the treatment of muscle atrophy and osteoporosis.

However, despite the fact that LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) was created as a drug to treat serious diseases, it immediately attracted the interest of the athletics people, for general and bodybuilding sports in particular.

Besides, one more reason for becoming immediately so popular was its non-aromatic composition.

The selective action of this particular chemical compound makes it - clearly - much safer than anabolic steroids.

SARMs - as anti-androgenic compounds presenting the same effect as a steroid - immediately became "food from heaven" for any athlete looking for a way to increase his/her performance immediately.

The fact that it is a chemical product with significantly fewer or no side effects (a fact still being researched by scientists), made LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) and SARMs in general the first choice of the sports public.

Nevertheless, we should not forget that LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is also just as illegal and potentially dangerous, as the anabolic steroids.

The fact that side effects caused are significantly more limited than those of an anabolic steroid, in no way makes it safe to use.

In any case, the science and industry of nutritional supplements have made huge advances in recent years and now on the market you can find the so-called "legal SARMs".

The CrazyBulk company in particular, has created a complete line of 100% natural nutritional supplements imitating the action of anabolic steroids and SARMs nearly to the maximum.

The natural supplement Ligan 4033 is the company's 100% safe and effective alternative to the successful SARM LGD-4033 (Ligandrol).

→ Click Here to Visit the Ligan 4033 Official Website

LGD-4033 - Basic information about the known SARM

LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is a chemical compound of a class of compounds known as SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator), a drug designed to facilitate strength and muscle building, enhance the burning of body fat and promote the increase of the user's physical endurance.

In addition, it aims to strengthen the bones and protect them from serious injuries.

Many people today use this particular SARM to enhance their athletic performance and increase their physical/training benefits, in sports in general and (mainly) in bodybuilding.

The truth is that Ligandrol is a very promising (athletic) chemical compound with many important benefits to offer.

According to statistical data derived from the testimonies of users of the well-known SARM and certainly always in relation to various factors such as diet, body type, genetic profile, training routine, general health status of each person, the use of LGD- 4033 can increase the weight of lean muscle by up to 5 kg, in only 1 bulking cycle.

The action of LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is based on the ability to accelerate the growth factor.

Nevertheless, the effective power of SARM does not come without a cost, this being, unfortunately, several side effects that seem to "accompany" the action of the drug.

In general, if we wanted to make a conclusion about LGD-4033 (Ligandrol), we would say that it is a much better choice than an anabolic steroid, however, a very poor choice overall (as it remains an illegal and dangerous chemical with unknown consequences for the organism).

On the contrary, the legal version of the SARM offered by the leading bodybuilding supplement company CrazyBulk - Ligan 4033 - is just as effective but with zero side effects.

In addition, its natural composition is not detected in doping controls and in most cases does not require a treatment cycle (PCT: Post Cycle Therapy).

LGD-4033 – How it works - What should you know?

Ligandrol or LGD-4033 is a very popular SARM; it exhibits a selective androgen binding capacity, ensuring a high androgenic/anabolic effect for the muscles - like anabolic steroids, however, without the side effects of anabolics.

LGD-4033 promotes muscle strength and significantly increases the growth of skeletal muscle tissues.

It is no coincidence it has become a "favorite" booster of bodybuilders

This non-aromatic compound does not cause the massive hormonal changes caused by anabolic steroids in the user's organism.

It does not cause estrogen build-up and therefore does not cause water retention under the muscle tissue caused by AS (anabolic steroids) cause.

The selective action of this chemical compound is limited to muscle and bone strengthening, without causing massive destruction of other body tissues (such as the liver).

LGD-4033 also does not require a cycle of treatment (PCT) as is the case with anabolic steroids.

In other words, SARMs and more specifically LGD-4033 work like anabolic steroids, but with important differences too.

That is why they are clearly a better choice than AS.

→ Click Here to Visit the Ligan 4033 Official Website

LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) - Key Benefits

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

There are plenty of immediate and significant benefits when using Ligandrol. In fact, some become almost immediately apparent.

Nevertheless, some of the most visible and most important benefits of its use (especially for bodybuilding & sports) are shown below:

Increase of muscle mass in 30 days

LGD-4033 is a SARM by offering significant anabolic benefits to the organism, promoting optimal athletic performance and maximum muscle gains.

More specifically, users of this SARM talk about muscle gains reaching up to 4 kg of lean muscle mass in just a few days.

Surely, regular physical exercise is a prerequisite.

Muscle and bone strengthening

LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is a chemical (a drug) intended for exactly this purpose. In other words, it is specially studied and proven effective in the restoration of muscle and bone damage.

Viking Pharmaceuticals has proven Ligandrol to be an extremely beneficial and effective drug in the process of restoring muscle loss due to aging or disease, as well as strengthening bones in people diagnosed with osteoporosis.

In bodybuilding, it works wonders.

The reinforcement offered facilitates tireless and safe workouts and prevents injuries and muscle damage.

Massive stamina boost

This is another serious reason why many athletes and bodybuilders select Ligandrol as an aid to their training.

LGD-4033 is a powerful substance that will help you take your workouts to the next level.

It is clearly the best SARM for tireless and more explosive workouts than ever.

[NOTE: CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 is an all-natural version of the well-known SARM, designed from premium natural ingredients to achieve exactly the same benefits as its SARM counterpart, without any of the side effects].

How is the cycle with LGD-4033?

LGD-4033 users love this particular product as it is extremely simple to use (1 dose per day only), fun and instantly effective.

Ligandrol - with a half-life of 24 hours - with only 1 dose per day offers a powerful anabolic effect for the entire 24 hours.

Anything else very interesting?

LGD-4033 is a SARM used by men and women, ensuring excellent results in both cases.

Certainly, the cycle differs between men and women.

However, let's see what an "ideal" (if we can say such a thing about an illegal substance) cycle with the SARM LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is.

A typical dosage of the powerful SARM LGD-4033 followed by experienced athletes and bodybuilders includes 5 – 10 mg each day.

This is a perfectly effective (and relatively safe) dosage intended for male users.

For women, the dosage followed is different (2.5 – 5 mg per day).

The duration of a cycle is approximately 6 to 10 weeks.

Beginner users should start with the minimum cycle duration and the minimum dosage to avoid unwanted and dangerous side effects.

Gradually they can increase both their cycle length and SARM dosage.

However, in order to get the maximum benefits from the use of LGD-4033 (Ligandrol), this information is not sufficient.

You should take your daily dose at the right time of day.

Therefore, according to experienced users of LGD-4033 (Ligandrol), the most appropriate time to take your dose is about 30 minutes.

The chemical substance begins to work approximately 40 minutes after ingestion, initially offering drastic changes in the user's energy levels, physical stamina and strength.

LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) – Types of cycles

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Muscle building cycle (Bulking cycle)

As shown above, LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is a basic selection of bodybuilders for rebuilding muscle mass.

A cycle - on average - lasts about 8 weeks, and from the very first 4 weeks of use, the results on the user's endurance levels are completely evident.

Nevertheless, LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is not only used as a means of rebuilding lean muscle mass, but also as a means of maintaining existing muscle mass.

Within 4 weeks, the results are visible, while this cycle continues for more than 4 weeks.

Body fat-burning cycle (Cutting cycle)

Ligandrol is a SARM that - despite being "very popular" mainly for its bulking effects - can be used for muscle rebuilding (bulking) and for targeted fat burning (cutting), as well.

For best results experienced users use LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) in cycles with other SARMs to achieve optimal metabolic stimulation and fat burning in the body.

Common SARMs that LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is stacked with are Cardarine, Stenabolic or Andarine.

As the product is administered in a stack with other chemicals, it should be used in the minimum dose and the shortest cycle time.

This means:

For men: 5 mg per day, for a cycle of 8 – 10 weeks.

5 mg per day, for a cycle of 8 – 10 weeks. For women: 3 mg per day, for a cycle of 6 – 8 weeks.

LGD-4033 – Is PCT necessary following the cycle?

SARMs in general - to a large extent - react like anabolic steroids.

This means they affect the normal production of testosterone in the organism, with the result that after each cycle, a cycle of treatment and restoration of hormonal levels is required.

This is necessary even if they are used in small quantities.

A PCT (i.e. a treatment cycle) is the only option an athlete has after taking such chemicals to replenish his/her lost testosterone levels.

However, specifically in the case of LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) the use of a treatment cycle is not necessary, as it does not greatly affect the levels of naturally produced testosterone in the user's body.

Some users opt for herbal treatment after the LGD-4033 cycle, while others turn to testosterone boosters available in the market.

Certainly, whether a person will ultimately need a cycle of treatment after a cycle of LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is a function of many factors.

Ligandrol dose selection, cycle length, and even the individual user's body play a significant role in the degree of testosterone suppression ultimately resulted.

A user can easily understand if a recovery cycle is needed or not. The suppression of natural testosterone is usually accompanied by unpleasant consequences and side effects for the organism.

LGD-4033 – Ideal cycle for women - What they should know

A cycle - with any chemical - is different for men or women.

Unlike anabolic steroids, SARMs (as in the case of Ligandrol studied in this article), are considered to be "milder" chemicals and therefore more suitable for use by women as well.

Surely, this in no way means they are harmless or their use does not require absolute care.

SARMs should generally not be used in a cycle for longer than 8 weeks.

The dosage followed requires special attention.

Women, under no circumstances, should exceed 5 mg per day.

Ligandrol is probably the most powerful anabolic SARM.

Nevertheless, precisely because it has not been studied enough, the effects produced on the hormonal state of a woman's organism (and indeed in high doses) are not fully known.

LGD-4033 – Prior and After Results | Is it worth the risk?

LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is a SARM - as repeated many times - extremely popular in the bodybuilding field and not without reason.

Its amazing action in bulking and cutting makes it the top choice of thousands of bodybuilders around the world (professionals and amateurs alike).

However, we must not forget that LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is a medicinal substance, strictly prescribed, still in the research stage and has not received official approval from the FDA.

This means that there is no official research and statistical data reported on the active power of LGD-4033.

The data obtained so far are limited to the results of Ligandrol from the personal experience of various users (however, no full data are available, for drawing firm conclusions about the action of the chemical compound).

Nevertheless, we can state with certainty that more than 40% of SARM LGD-4033 users decided that it was absolutely useful for the bodybuilding goals originally set and clearly effective in a short time.

In any case, another non-negligible percentage of users state that they stopped using LGD-4033 due to increased and strong side effects.

Therefore, the question remains. Is it worth the risk of using an illegal substance like LGD-4033 (Ligandrol)?

Are the results capable of making you "overlook" the side effects and risks?

Clearly, the results produced by the chemical LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) vary among persons.

Gender, age, body weight, training routine, goals, the individual's physical condition, health status, etc. are factors playing an important role in the outcome.

Another very important factor determining the final benefits is nutrition.

To achieve the best benefits from using a SARM (or any other synthetic or natural enhancement substance) it's a good idea to make sure you follow a proper diet and training plan.

This will help you experience improvements (training and physical) in no time.

One of the most significant gains experienced by users of LGD-4033 is the significant improvement in their levels of physical endurance (aerobic and anaerobic) appearing in the very first days of the cycle.

The increase in muscle mass takes more time, following however, with spectacular results as well, as the individual begins to see improvements in pumps and visible changes in body composition.

According to the evidence obtained from the testimonies of various users of this SARM, a small dose of 5 mg for 8 weeks it is possible to completely avoid the loss of libido, the suppression of naturally produced testosterone, as well as the side effects on the psychology of the user (depression, nervousness, aggression) found to be associated with the use of Ligandrol.

For a conclusive answer, we would say that the use of such a dangerous and unapproved chemical substance is not worth the health risk to which you subject yourself.

Yes! Indeed, the results of LGD-4033 are spectacular. They even show that you can gain up to 17 kilos of body mass during just the first 8 week cycle, a fact absolutely not negligible.

However, there are many risks and the unwanted side effects (such as low libido, physical fatigue, severe headaches, hormonal disturbances and dry mouth) are not to be ignored.

Click Here to Visit the Ligan 4033 Official Website

LGD-4033 - Will I experience any side effects?

Overall, LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is one of the mildest chemicals you can take to enhance your muscle gains in your workouts and increase your athletic performance.

It does not cause serious adverse reactions like those of AS (anabolic steroids), and this is the main reason for being preferred by many athletes today.

Nevertheless. Pay attention.

The selective nature of action of the specific chemical substance not causing the side effects of an AS does not mean that it is safe or harmless.

Its dosage should be adjusted according to the individual and its goals, and in addition, should be carefully monitored and re-adjusted as the cycle progresses according to the organism's response to the chemical.

Caution. A large dosage (greater than tolerated by each individual organism) can be fatal.

The fact that LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) is a SARM - i.e. belonging to the Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators - implies a selective action located exclusively on androgen receptors directly in muscle tissue and bone.

This means that - unlike anabolic steroids - LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) does not damage the liver.

However, this has not yet been proven by authentic reliable studies, as research is still ongoing and inconclusive.

The side effects of this substance that most users experience are suppression of naturally produced testosterone (for men), migraine and episodes of severe dry mouth.

These side effects usually appear at the beginning of SARM use and last for about 3 months.

Points for the purchase of high-quality SARM LGD-4033 (Ligandrol)

The availability of Ligandrol is a matter of debate.

The well-known SARM is still in the research stage and is not legally available for mass sale.

Its use is permitted (with appropriate credentials) at the research level only.

Nevertheless, in the market, you find available many products in many variations of SARM LGD-4033, variants of different consistency and purity, variants of questionable efficacy and questionable safety for the organism.

However, this means that the use of such a preparation can be very dangerous.

We clearly recommend the use of only legal and tested preparations.

CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 is the most effective and popular alternative to the well-known SARM and delivers real training benefits, without any health risks to the user.

CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 - like the SARM LGD-4033 - can be used by men and women, aiming to achieve a lean, muscular body.

Ligan 4033 by CrazyBulk | 100% safe and legal alternative to SARM Ligandrol

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here to Visit the Ligan 4033 Official Website

Having seen in detail the action as well as the unwanted reactions that SARM LGD-4033 can cause in the organism, we would say that selecting a legal product is the only solution for safe muscle reconstruction (bulking).

A legal selection will help you achieve your goal and avoid dangerous side effects creating serious health problems for you.

CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 is a 100% natural option delivering all the benefits of the SARM LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) without causing any side effects.

Moreover, its purchase and use is 100% legal and safe.

CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 – what it is

CrazyBulk is a legitimate bodybuilding supplement company dominating the entire world by storm.

Currently, it is the number one selection in gyms and in the professional sports arena.

The natural composition of the supplements is of the highest quality, based on scientific research and official clinical trials.

Specifically, CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 is the legal alternative to the SARM Ligandrol.

The legal SARM Ligan 4033 provided by the leading company CrazyBulk is the most modern and sophisticated form of muscle-building booster.

The premium natural formula of supplement ingredients is undetectable in doping controls and does not cause any side effects or hormonal disruptions.

Within 3 – 4 months you can gain with CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 the results you would have with SARM LGD-4033, without any of its side effects.

Ligan 4033 by CrazyBulk - Benefits

The benefits you will get with CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 are similar to those you would get if you used the SARM Ligandrol and they are shown below:

Increased levels of naturally produced testosterone.

Improved focus.

Increased energy levels.

Enhanced athletic endurance.

Improved muscle and bone strength.

Prevention of lean muscle mass from damage.

Elimination of unwanted body fat (drying).

Reduced muscle recovery time after workouts.

Ligan 4033 by CrazyBulk - Purchase

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

While the purchase of SARMs (like Ligandrol) is illegal [which makes finding a truly reliable & safe product doubtful], purchasing CrazyBulk Ligan 4033 is legal, incredibly simple and fast.

Purchasing CrazyBulk's legal bulking product Ligan 4033is very easy through the company's official website.

On the official website, you can find interesting economic offers, as well as products with which you could combine Ligan 4033 in a stack.

Conclusion

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

We clearly recommend the use of CrazyBulk's Ligan 4033 … the most effective and popular legal alternative to the well-known SARM.

Content Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For quires reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.

Read More:Test Boost Max Complete Review