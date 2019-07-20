Japanese Encephalitis Claims 4 More Lives In Assam, Toll Increases To 101

Four more people in Assam died due to Japanese Encephalitis (Representational Image)

Four more people in Assam died due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE), taking the toll to 101 in the state, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

One death each was reported from Udalguri, Baksa, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts on Friday, it said.

The deceased were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The number of Japanese Encephalitis-positive cases increased to 439, as 13 new ones were registered, the bulletin said.

Japanese Encephalitis is a vector-borne disease that affects the brain.

The NHM bulletin further said that cumulative figures for Japanese Encephalitis/AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome) deaths in the state since January was 222, while the number of JE/AES-positive cases during this period stood at 1,569.

