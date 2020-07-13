Assam MLA Wades Through Flooded Villages To Rescue People, Livestock

Assam MLA Mrinal Saikia has been rescuing people from areas flooded after last weeks rain.

Assam MLA Mrinal Saikia is not afraid to get his hands dirty while working for the people of his constituency, where he waded through waist-high water and rescued people and livestock marooned because of floods that have affected over 13 lakh people across 2,015 villages in 24 districts.

Videos of rescue and relief work by the BJP legislator from Khumtai, some 264 km from capital Guwahati, were shared widely on the internet and his work appreciated.

"Flood is creating havoc in my constituency..we have been rescuing stranded people from interior places... Livestocks are very important for village economy. Today, I'm happy to save hundreds of stranded goats from many places," Mr Saikia said on his personal Twitter handle, where he often posts about the work being done in the Khumtai area.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Mr Saikia had driven migrants from quarantine centres to their homes in Golaghat district since they did not have enough money to hire private vehicles.

Today, he also shared videos of flood water receding in some areas.

On Sunday, flood and landslides in Assam claimed 70 people's lives with 44 having been killed in incidents related to the deluge and 26 dying in landslides.

Dhemaji in Upper Assam and Barpeta in Lower Assam are the worst-hit as the water levels in Brahmaputra and its tributaries rose because of incessant rainfall since last one week.

Several embankments were breached, and roads and bridges were damaged as a result of rising floodwaters, according to reports.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed the situation and ordered repairs of breached embankments on war footing in Assam. Mr Sonowal has also asked all MLAs and MPs to get involved in flood rescue and relief operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out massive rescue operations in Assam and more than 460 people have been evacuated till now, sources added. Over 21,000 people have been shifted to relief camps till now.

70 per cent of Kaziranga National Park, 50 per cent each of Orang National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctury has been flooded. Animals are fleeing to higher grounds.