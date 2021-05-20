Door To Door Awareness Campaign, Testing In Guwahati To Combat Covid

Guwahati and its suburbs make up the Kamrup Metro district. (Representational)

Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Thursday said they have decided to increase COVID-19 tests in the city for early detection of the deadly virus.

Mr Pegu said that a massive door-to-door COVID-19 awareness campaign will be launched in Kamrup areas where citizens will be appealed to get tested.

The aim of this awareness drive will be to reach out to the population that may have been overlooked previously, with more emphasis on ramping up voluntary 'testing' and adherence to protocol.

Along with awareness, a door-to-door COVID-19 test will be done at a densely populated locality in Guwahati. Rapid Antigen test will be done during the door-to-door campaign for early detection of the lethal virus.

After the rising surge in COVID-19 positive cases, Kamrup Metro has decided regarding the door-door campaign. During the campaign, pamphlets will be distributed to create awareness on the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, Covid positive cases have seen dips in the last few days in Kamrup Metro.

"No home isolation for those who are above 50 years of age. After conducting Covid test they will be sent to hospital," the District Collector said.

On Thursday, 13,941 Covid samples were collected and out of that 1,197 samples were tested COVID-19 positive in Kamrup Metro.