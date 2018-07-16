2 Killed In Assam As Train Hits Vehicle

North Frontier Railway spokesperson Pranav Jyoti Sharma said the vehicle entered a manned level crossing.

Guwahati | | Updated: July 16, 2018 21:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Killed In Assam As Train Hits Vehicle

The vehicle entered a manned level crossing (Representational)

Guwahati: 

Two persons were killed when the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express hit a vehicle between Dikom and Chabua stations in Tinsukia in Assam on Sunday night, railway officials said on Monday.

North Frontier Railway spokesperson Pranav Jyoti Sharma said the vehicle entered a manned level crossing. But locals claimed that the gates of the level crossing were not closed.

"Two persons in the vehicle were killed instantly due to the impact of the collision. We have suspended the gateman at the level crossing," the official said. The train engine was also damaged.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AssamGuwahati

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................