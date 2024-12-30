Video: Sparks From Construction On Gurugram Highway Fall On Vehicles, Cops Respond

A lack of safety measures during construction on the National Highway-8 in Gurugram has sparked a debate on the internet with users claiming it was a "perfect recipe for disaster".

In an undated video that has now gone viral on social media platforms, two men can be seen performing welding-related work on a billboard with sparks from the construction site dropping onto moving vehicles.

The 36-second clip shows multiple cars, buses and two-wheelers passing through the sparks during construction work. Some commuters were also seen waiting for the sparks to stop.

"No traffic diversion or control, no fire safety precautions, no work zone isolation - a perfect recipe for disaster," a user said on X.

Scenes from NH-8, Gurugram.



No traffic diversion or control, no fire safety precautions, no work zone isolation — a perfect recipe for disaster!



Jis hisaab se desh mein kadam kadam par maut ka khel chalta hai, yahan zinda rehna bhi apne aap mein ek uplabdhi hi hai. pic.twitter.com/Dse8wGFq4K — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 29, 2024

Some other users alleged it was "criminal-level negligence".

"The situation on NH-8 is just scary. Because of all the construction work, traffic has become a daily nightmare," said another.

The police, however, claimed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was working with "proper safety equipment" and one lane was also closed for safety purposes.

A user countered them and said the sparks that were falling from above were not in the closed lane.

"It's right over the lane from which traffic is moving. If this is what doing safely means, I just wonder what unsafe work will be," the user charged.

Earlier this year, the authorities in Gurugram faced backlash after a video showed cars "flying" due to a speed breaker on the Golf Course road.

A video on X showed a speeding BMW hitting a speed breaker, being in the air for over a second and at least three feet above the ground before landing about 15 feet away from the breaker.

Ouch!

This seems to have happened on a newly made unmarked speed breaker on golf course road in Gurugram!



Got it in one of my groups. Damn!



Can anyone from Gurgaon confirm this pic.twitter.com/EZMmvq7W1f — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) October 28, 2024

The video also showed two trucks approaching the point, unaware of the unmarked breaker, flying after hitting it.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), however, quickly swung into action and installed a cautionary signboard "Speed Breaker Ahead".

GMDA has installed cautionary signboard as well as marked the newly laid speed breaker on Golf Course Road with thermoplastic white paint, to enhance night-time visibility & help motorists navigate the stretch safely. #RoadSafety #speedcalmingmeasures pic.twitter.com/45sgHineSa — GMDA (@OfficialGMDA) October 29, 2024

They said they have also marked the speed breaker with thermoplastic white paint to enhance night-time visibility and help motorists navigate the stretch "safely".