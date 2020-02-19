Uber Driver Arrested For Masturbating Before Woman Passenger In Gurgaon

Cops tracked the phone number of the accused and arrested him. (Representational)

An Uber driver has been arrested allegedly for masturbating before a woman passenger in Gurgaon, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a Delhi University Student, had taken the cab to a metro station in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

"As soon as the woman boarded the car, the driver started masturbating ," Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said. Traumatized, the woman got off from the cab at the metro station and went back home in an auto.

She revealed her ordeal to her father after which they approached the police.

"As soon as we received the complaint, the phone number of accused was put on surveillance. The accused has been arrested," the police said.