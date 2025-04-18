Top Gurugram Realtor Gets "Protection Money" Call From Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar: Sources

A former MP and founder of a major real estate firm in Haryana's Gurugram has received threats under the name of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar, sources said.

Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria is also the founder of the real estate developer SS Group that holds one of the largest land banks in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The unknown caller rang Sukhbir Singh's son Ashok Jaunapuria under Goldy Brar's name and demanded Rs 5 crore as "protection money", sources said. The caller made death threats and warned of targeting the entire family, sources said.

Ashok Jaunapuria is the managing director and chief executive of SS Group.

The police are investigating whether the caller was actually Goldy Brar or someone else, sources said.

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar is also the alleged mastermind in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

In January 2024, India named the Canada-based gangster a wanted terrorist, and the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him.

An RCN is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The move came over Goldy Brar's alleged hand in smuggling high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.

SS Group on its website says it has a large presence in Gurugram region. It says some of its noteworthy projects successfully delivered in Gurugram include The Hibiscus, SS The Leaf, SS Plaza, and SS Omnia, among others.