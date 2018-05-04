Right-Wing Organisations Disrupt Namaz In Gurgaon Hindutva organisations have been trying to stop Friday prayers in Gurgaon over the last two weeks alleging that some people were trying to grab land in a bid to merge it with a mosque.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The groups disrupted namaz at several places in Gurgaon today. (File photo) Gurgaon: Right-wing organisations today disrupted namaz at several places in Gurgaon today, police said. Police said they were present at the namaz sites and prevented any violence from taking place.



Hindutva organisations have been trying to stop Friday prayers in Gurgaon over the last two weeks alleging that some people were trying to grab land in a bid to merge it with a mosque.



There were disruptions to namaz at Wazirabad, Atul Kataria Chowk, Cyber Park, Bakhtawar Chowk and at South City, the police said.



Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Kranti Dal, Gau Rakshak Dal and Shiv Sena arrived at the spots where people had assembled to offer Friday prayers.





(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



